Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Years as Total Stash Exceeds 815,000 BTC
Strategy has really ramped up its bitcoin purchases with two consecutive ones that were worth over $1 billion. However, the latest, announced just minutes ago, set a multi-year record.
The largest corporate holder of bitcoin splashed over $2.5 billion to acquire 34,164 BTC at an average price of $74,395 per unit. This massive acquisition puts the company’s total stash at 815,061 BTC, purchased for $61.56 billion (at an average price of $75,527).
Given the cryptocurrency’s correction and failure at $78,400 last Friday, this means that Strategy still sits on a minor paper loss, but the gap has narrowed since the February lows.
Strategy has acquired 34,164 BTC for ~$2.54 billion at ~$74,395 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 9.5% YTD 2026. As of 4/19/2026, we hodl 815,061 $BTC acquired for ~$61.56 billion at ~$75,527 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/ifGXjMeIZH
— Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 20, 2026
Recall that the Michael Saylor-founded firm spent $1 billion during the previous massive BTC purchase announced last Monday. However, the one for $2.54 billion outlined now is the biggest since late November 2024, when the firm bought 55,500 BTC for $5.4 billion when the asset traded close to $100,000.
The company’s stock prices jumped last week alongside the rest of the financial markets. MSTR ended with a 32% surge in 5 days, closing at over $166 on Friday. However, it has declined by more than 2% in pre-market trading, and is expected to experience even more volatility after today’s opening bell on Wall Street.
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