Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Years as Total Stash Exceeds 815,000 BTC

The last time the company spent so much money at once was just after the 2024 US presidential elections.

Strategy has really ramped up its bitcoin purchases with two consecutive ones that were worth over $1 billion. However, the latest, announced just minutes ago, set a multi-year record.

The largest corporate holder of bitcoin splashed over $2.5 billion to acquire 34,164 BTC at an average price of $74,395 per unit. This massive acquisition puts the company’s total stash at 815,061 BTC, purchased for $61.56 billion (at an average price of $75,527).

Given the cryptocurrency’s correction and failure at $78,400 last Friday, this means that Strategy still sits on a minor paper loss, but the gap has narrowed since the February lows.

Strategy has acquired 34,164 BTC for ~$2.54 billion at ~$74,395 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 9.5% YTD 2026. As of 4/19/2026, we hodl 815,061 $BTC acquired for ~$61.56 billion at ~$75,527 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/ifGXjMeIZH — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 20, 2026

Recall that the Michael Saylor-founded firm spent $1 billion during the previous massive BTC purchase announced last Monday. However, the one for $2.54 billion outlined now is the biggest since late November 2024, when the firm bought 55,500 BTC for $5.4 billion when the asset traded close to $100,000.

The company’s stock prices jumped last week alongside the rest of the financial markets. MSTR ended with a 32% surge in 5 days, closing at over $166 on Friday. However, it has declined by more than 2% in pre-market trading, and is expected to experience even more volatility after today’s opening bell on Wall Street.