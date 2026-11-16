Strategy Makes Another BTC Purchase But $10 Billion Unrealized Loss Looms

Due to the market crash, the company is currently sitting on an unrealized loss of almost $10 billion.

The world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin scooped up an additional 485 BTC for around $33.4 million at an average price of $68,887. The purchase happened between November 9 and November 15.

Strategy has acquired 485 $BTC and repurchased $228M of $STRC. As of 11/15/26, we hold 850,849 BTC and $4.9B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/9dZBx810Wi — Strategy (@Strategy) November 16, 2026

As a result, the company now holds 850,849 BTC, acquired for approximately $64.2 billion at an average cost of $75,452 per unit. Due to the market downturn, the stash is currently worth around $54.5 billion, meaning the entity is sitting on an unrealized loss of almost $10 billion.

In addition to the crypto purchase, Strategy raised $244.7 million through MSTR share sales and repurchased 2.28 million STRC shares for $228.1 million.

The firm’s acquisition is rather modest given its multi-billion accumulations earlier this year. However, the move suggests that Strategy continues to view Bitcoin as a long-term bet and is expanding its holdings even as market conditions remain challenging.

The purchase was expected. Several hours ago, co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor posted his signature orange-dot chart on X, highlighting Strategy’s past BTC purchases, and it is often seen as a precursor to an upcoming one.

The buy also comes at a crucial time, as it was confirmed that the entity will be excluded from the MSCI index. This will become effective after markets close on November 30.

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