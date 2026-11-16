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Strategy Makes Another BTC Purchase But $10 Billion Unrealized Loss Looms

Due to the market crash, the company is currently sitting on an unrealized loss of almost $10 billion.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
By Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

The world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin scooped up an additional 485 BTC for around $33.4 million at an average price of $68,887. The purchase happened between November 9 and November 15.

As a result, the company now holds 850,849 BTC, acquired for approximately $64.2 billion at an average cost of $75,452 per unit. Due to the market downturn, the stash is currently worth around $54.5 billion, meaning the entity is sitting on an unrealized loss of almost $10 billion.

In addition to the crypto purchase, Strategy raised $244.7 million through MSTR share sales and repurchased 2.28 million STRC shares for $228.1 million.

The firm’s acquisition is rather modest given its multi-billion accumulations earlier this year. However, the move suggests that Strategy continues to view Bitcoin as a long-term bet and is expanding its holdings even as market conditions remain challenging.

The purchase was expected. Several hours ago, co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor posted his signature orange-dot chart on X, highlighting Strategy’s past BTC purchases, and it is often seen as a precursor to an upcoming one.

The buy also comes at a crucial time, as it was confirmed that the entity will be excluded from the MSCI index. This will become effective after markets close on November 30.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price Strategy
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About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.