Strategy Is Officially Out of MSCI: What It Could Mean for MSTR and Bitcoin

MSCI officially announced its November index review earlier this week, with the changes taking effect after the close on November 30.

Unfortunately for Strategy investors, the Michael Saylor-co-founded company is among the entities being removed, bringing a risk that market experts have been discussing for more than a year much closer to reality.

Meaning for Strategy

The clearest impact is expected to be felt by MSTR itself, as passive funds and benchmark-tracking investors that own Strategy because of its inclusion in MSCI indexes will have to adjust their positions once the removal takes effect. Estimates circulating ahead of the decision suggested that the deletion could generate roughly $2 billion to $3 billion in forced MSTR selling, as passive vehicles rebalance away from the stock.

This potential selling pressure could generate a problem much larger than initial outflows. Strategy has repeatedly used its equity and other securities to raise capital and acquire additional Bitcoin. Another sharp decline in its MSTR shares, particularly if accompanied by compression in the stock’s premium to the value of its underlying BTC holdings, could make future common-stock issuance less attractive and more dilutive.

Put simply, MSCI’s decision does not directly affect Strategy’s Bitcoin reserves, but it could weaken one of the most utilized company mechanisms it has historically used to expand them. This development could also have broader implications for the digital-asset treasury models. If index providers eventually adopt similar treatment of entities whose balance sheets are dominated by crypto assets, Strategy may not be the only firm facing reduced passive investment demand.

Impact on BTC

Before we dive deeper into the potential meaning for BTC, we must distinguish that MSCI is forcing index funds to sell MSTR shares, not BTC itself. Strategy therefore is under no automatic obligation to dispose of any of its bitcoins just because of its removal from the indexes.

However, some traders believe a more complicated feedback loop could develop if MSTR and BTC both remain under heavy pressure. Market commentator Eye Zen Hour outlined a potential waterfall beginning with the estimated $2B-$3B in passive MSTR selling that could push the stock lower and compress its NAV premium. This would make it harder and more dilutive for Strategy to raise fresh capital through common equity.

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If bitcoin’s price tanks again, the overall situation is likely to deteriorate further quickly. With the common-equity funding option less attractive, Strategy would still have obligations associated with its preferred securities, including cash dividend payments. In this severe scenario, the company would have to rely more heavily on existing reserves, adjust terms such as variable rates, buy back securities, or find other sources of liquidity.

Eye Zen Hour even raised the possibility that selling more BTC could eventually become one of those options, creating a potential feedback loop in which the cryptocurrency’s own weakness damages MSTR, financial pressure on Strategy grows, and any bitcoin sales then add further pressure on the digital asset itself.

This is a hypothetical worst-case scenario, though, but we have seen in the summer of 2026 that Strategy is indeed prepared to sell BTC if push comes to shove. The more immediate risk for bitcoin is simpler: if MSTR’s valuation remains depressed and raising new capital becomes less attractive, Strategy may have less capacity to keep buying BTC at the extraordinary pace investors have grown accustomed to.