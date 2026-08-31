Strategy Is Buying Bitcoin Again After 2-Month Pause: Here’s How Much

Well over two months after completing its last bitcoin buy, the world’s largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency is back on the offensive.

The firm’s co-founder and former CEO, Michael Saylor, outlined the acquisition on X, indicating that Strategy has acquired 4,603 BTC for almost $370 million at an average price of $80,318 per unit.

This brings the company’s total to 845,050 BTC, acquired for $63.73 billion at an average price of $75,412 per BTC. In addition to returning to the BTC accumulation scene, Strategy continued to repurchase shares of STRC by adding another $151.8 million.

Strategy has acquired 4,603 BTC for $370M, increased USD Cash by $29M, and repurchased $152M of $STRC. As of 8/30/26, we hold 845,050 bitcoin:native and $6.71B of USD Assets, bringing Net Leverage to 0.0%. $MSTR https://t.co/XAAEZV5Gil — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 31, 2026

This is perhaps the most surprising and important Strategy purchase over the past year or so, as it came after a two-month hiatus in which the company turned its entire attention to rebuilding its USD stash, which is now worth over $6.7 billion.

Since the firm used STRC to fuel its massive bitcoin purchases, its price had tumbled very far off its par level of $100, going as low as $75 at one point. However, once Strategy pivoted from its short-term BTC accumulation strategy (no pun intended), STRC gradually recovered, closing last week at over $97.

Meanwhile, the company even sold bitcoin on a few occasions, but its latest buy offsets most losses. Additionally, its massive stash has turned green for the first time since May, as it’s now worth $66.4 billion.

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Today’s announcement follows Saylor’s hint yesterday, in which he posted a chart with the company’s countless purchases made in the past six years and said, “We’re ₿ack.”