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Strategy Eases Bitcoin Accumulation With 3,273 BTC Buy

Michael Saylor who recently hit 5 million followers on X hinted about this purchase yesterday on X.
Jordan Lyanchev

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After completing a couple of massive BTC acquisitions for over $3.5 billion in total, the world’s largest corporate holder of the asset has slowed the pace slightly with a more modest $255 million.

Consequently, the total stash has grown to 818,334 BTC as of now, acquired for $61.81 billion at an average price of $75,537 per unit.

Given the cryptocurrency’s price ascent as of late, Strategy’s massive bitcoin position has turned green. With BTC now trading at almost $78,000, its stash is now worth over $63.7 billion.

It’s worth pointing out the firm’s previous two major acquisitions, announced earlier this month. On April 13, Strategy outlined the accumulation of almost 14,000 BTC for $1 billion. A week later, it said it had splashed over $2.5 billion to buy more of the cryptocurrency, in what became the largest purchase since late 2024.

Meanwhile, some of the company’s developments created to help it purchase even more bitcoin, such as STRC, have been labeled as Ponzi Schemes by full-time BTC and crypto critic, Peter Schiff.

The firm’s main stock, MSTR, spiked quite hard last week, going beyond $180 briefly before it retraced to $171 as of Friday’s closing.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price MicroStrategy
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.