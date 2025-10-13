Strategy Buys More Bitcoin, It Now Holds 640,250 BTC

Strategy, the company founded by devoted Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, has a habit of announcing new BTC purchases every Monday. Last week, it broke from its usual style, but today (October 13), there was no surprise.

The firm disclosed the acquisition of 220 BTC for roughly $27.2 million, purchased at an average price of $123,561 per unit. Strategy has achieved BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025, and following the latest buy, it has increased its holdings to 640,250 BTC.

Strategy has acquired 220 BTC for ~$27.2 million at ~$123,561 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025. As of 10/12/2025, we hodl 640,250 $BTC acquired for ~$47.38 billion at ~$74,000 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/v3IsCOaoeQ — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 13, 2025



It started accumulating Bitcoin in the summer of 2020, spending approximately $47.38 billion to fill its bags ever since. Calculated at current rates, the holdings are worth over $73 billion, meaning Strategy is sitting on a massive profit of almost $26 billion (at least on paper).

Another company that has implemented a similar BTC accumulation strategy is Metaplanet. The Japanese entity (referred to as “the Asian Strategy” by some industry participants) recently spent more than $630 million to scoop up 5,419 BTC. Thus, its total stash reached 25,555 BTC, equivalent to just south of $3 billion.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s stocks have plummeted in the past few weeks after peaking at $360 on October 6. The market-wide crash at the end of the previous business week took MSTR south to under $300, but the price has recovered in pre-market trading on Monday to over that level.