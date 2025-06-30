Strategy – the company founded by Michael Saylor – has kept its tradition of announcing a major crypto purchase on Mondays. Minutes ago, it revealed that it had acquired 4,980 BTC for over $531 million at an average price of roughly $106,801 per coin.

It has achieved a BTC yield of 19.7% year-to-date in 2025, and as of now, it holds 597,325 BTC, bought for around $42.4 billion. The collective value of the holdings exceeds $64 billion (at current rates), meaning the company is sitting on a paper profit of nearly $22 billion.

Strategy has acquired 4,980 BTC for ~$531.9 million at ~$106,801 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 19.7% YTD 2025. As of 6/29/2025, we hodl 597,325 $BTC acquired for ~$42.40 billion at ~$70,982 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/xvWnSkfukS — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 30, 2025

The firm’s latest crypto acquisition is far bigger than the one disclosed last Monday. Back then, it purchased a “mere” 245 BTC for around $26 million.

However, on some occasions, Strategy stunned the community by making multi-billion acquisitions. Such was the case in mid-June when it announced the purchase of 10,100 BTC for more than $1.05 billion.

Strategy made its first-ever Bitcoin buy in August 2020, scooping up over 21,000 coins for around $250 million. As of today, the company is the largest corporate holder of the primary cryptocurrency, maintaining a significant lead over other BTC holders, including Marathon Digital, Twenty-One Capital (XXI), Galaxy Digital, and more.