Bitcoin’s price collapsed to $55,500 on Saturday morning and continues to struggle below $56,000 as of press time, which pushed Strategy’s enormous BTC treasury roughly $17 billion underwater on paper, at least.

Yet Michael Saylor and the company he co-founded are showing little sign of abandoning the long-term BTC strategy, even as its immediate capital-allocation priorities appear to be shifting toward supporting its digital credit business.

Strategy Speaks Out

The latest SEC filing shows that the world’s largest corporate holder of BTC has 850,849 BTC on its balance sheet, acquired for approximately $64.2 billion at an average price of $75,452 per unit. The firm added another 485 BTC between November 9 and November 15 for $33.4 million, paying an average of $68,887 for the latest batch.

Recall that it was just a couple of weeks ago when bitcoin’s price tapped $81,000, and Strategy’s position was well in the green. Since then, though, the market has deteriorated, and the cryptocurrency tanked to $55,500 on Saturday morning for the first time in over two years. Given this valuation, BTC’s position is worth $47.2 billion, leaving the firm approximately $17 billion below its $64.2 billion aggregate acquisition cost.

It’s worth noting that these are all paper losses. Strategy has not realized a $17 billion loss by liquidating its bitcoin position now, nor has it outlined plans to do so. This figure moves rapidly with BTC’s price.

Against that backdrop, Saylor and the company he co-founded offered more insight into how they are thinking about capital allocation. In a post shared by Wu Blockchain, they said:

“During the 2022 bear market, our Net Reserve was negative. 1/3rd of our BTC was pledged as collateral. But we survived and emerged stronger. Today, our Net Reserve is $35 billion. All our BTC is unencumbered. And our conviction and optionality have never been stronger.”

What Does It Mean?

Strategy can effectively choose among several capital-allocation routes, including exchanging MSTR issuance for bitcoin, STRC, or US dollars. However, Saylor indicated that the firm’s current top priority is supporting its digital credit business, particularly STRC, rather than blindly maximizing BTC purchases under every market condition.

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That is already visible in its latest numbers. Strategy raised approximately $244.7 million from MSTR share sales during November 9-15, but allocated only $33.4 million to BTC purchases. The lion’s share was instead directed toward STRC repurchases. The same trend has persisted since the company restarted its bitcoin purchases in the autumn, with most of the money spent going toward the digital credit part of its business rather than BTC.