Strategy: Balance Sheet Stable Unless BTC Falls Below This Critical Level

Strategy CEO Phong Le told investors on Thursday that the company’s balance sheet remains stable despite recent crypto market turbulence, though extreme scenarios could pose challenges.

The firm, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin (BTC) holder, says it would only need to consider restructuring or additional capital if the cryptocurrency fell to $8,000 and remained there for five to six years.

Balance Sheet Holds Amid Bitcoin Sell-Off

According to reporting by The Block, Le, speaking during Strategy’s fourth-quarter earnings call, emphasized that even after recent market losses, the company’s Bitcoin reserves comfortably cover its convertible debt.

“In the extreme downside, if we were to have a 90% decline in Bitcoin price, and the price was $8,000, that is the point at which our Bitcoin reserve equals our net debt, and we would then look at restructuring, issuing additional equity, issuing additional debt,” he said.

The call came after a sharp sell-off across crypto markets, with BTC down roughly 7% in 24 hours, trading just under $66,000 at the time of writing. Strategy’s stock, MSTR, slid 17% to $107, erasing much of its gains from late 2025 and leaving it down about 72% over six months.

Analysts on social media noted that today’s session saw Bitcoin drop more than $10,000, the first time it has ever dipped by such an amount in a single day, according to The Kobeissi Letter. The dramatic loss in value was part of a structural market downturn that has wiped out $2.2 trillion in crypto market value since mid-October 2025.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor also spoke in the call, dismissing concerns about quantum computing threats to Bitcoin as “horrible FUD” and outlining plans for a security initiative to support potential upgrades, including quantum resistance.

He reiterated that Strategy’s long-term approach is designed to withstand volatility, pointing to supportive U.S. regulatory developments and the growing integration of Bitcoin into credit markets and corporate balance sheets.

You may also like:

Strategic Outlook

Strategy is still expanding its Bitcoin holdings despite short-term price swings. Earlier this week, the company acquired 855 BTC for $75.3 million at an average price near $88,000, bringing its total reserves to over 713,500 units.

The buy followed a $25 billion accumulation in 2025 and a $1.25 billion purchase in early 2026, funded largely through capital raises.

Saylor has argued that the significance of Bitcoin treasury companies lies in credit optionality and institutional adoption rather than daily price action. According to him, firms holding BTC on balance sheets can leverage assets for debt issuance, lending, or financial services, giving them flexibility that ETFs lack.

While sentiment has deteriorated sharply in recent months, he framed these developments as part of a long-term integration of digital capital into global financial systems, rather than a short-term price event.