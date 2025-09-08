Michael Saylor’s business intelligence software giant has completed another impressive bitcoin purchase, growing its stash to 638,460 BTC.

The Japan-based Metaplanet, also referred to as the Asian Strategy, led the way with a new BTC acquisition announcement from earlier today.

Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025. As of 9/7/2025, we hodl 638,460 $BTC acquired for ~$47.17 billion at ~$73,880 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/QNIuAWRwEW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 8, 2025

The newly acquired 1,955 BTC, bought for $217 million at an average price of $111,196 per unit, put Strategy’s total holdings at the aforementioned record-setting level of 638,460 BTC. The company has spent $47 billion to acquire this digital fortune, at an average price of $73,880 per bitcoin.

Given the cryptocurrency’s price increase today to $112,000, this puts Strategy in a very comfortable position, as its paper gains stand at over $24 billion.

Metaplanet’s purchase was more modest this week, accumulating 136 BTC for $15.2 million. Still, the company’s total stash has grown to 20,136 BTC, bought for $2.080 billion (average price of $103,196 per bitcoin). The paper value of its own fortune stands at $2.255 billion.

Metaplanet has acquired 136 BTC for ~$15.2 million at ~$111,666 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 487% YTD 2025. As of 9/8/2025, we hold 20,136 $BTC acquired for ~$2.08 billion at ~$103,196 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/nwEAv0NzQq — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 8, 2025