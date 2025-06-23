Strategy has acquired another batch of BTC, although this time it pales in comparison. The company bought 245 BTC for approximately $26 million at an average price of around $105,856.

It has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date in 2025 and as of today, it holds 592,345 BTC, acquired for $41.87 billion. Their average price on the total holidngs is $70,681 per BTC.

That said, the most recent buy pales inc omparison to how much BTC they bought last week. As CryptoPotato reported, they spent a whopping $1.05 billion to buy 10,100 BTC at an average price of around $104,080 per BTC.