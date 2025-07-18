TL;DR

Brandt Eyes Breakout Above $1

Stellar (XLM) has gained over 60% in the past week, with the price reaching $0.48 at press time. It is up nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, backed by a 24-hour trading volume of $2.1 billion. The rally has drawn fresh attention after market veteran Peter Brandt described the XLM chart as “potentially the most bullish chart of all.”

Brandt stated that XLM must hold above its April 2025 low near $0.22 and “must must close decisively above $1” to confirm the setup. Until that happens, he said, the chart “will remain range bound.”

Potentially the most bullish chart of all belongs to $XLM

Price Structure Builds Toward Key Resistance

Notably, the long-term chart shows a potential ascending triangle along with a cup-and-handle pattern. Both patterns are forming below long-standing resistance at the $1.00 level. That resistance has been tested multiple times since 2018 but has not yet been broken on a closing basis.

XLM’s price is trading above both the 8-period and 18-period moving averages. The shorter-term average has crossed above the longer one, which often signals rising momentum. The ADX is at 45.16, showing that trend strength is elevated.

A short-term resistance area sits near $0.58, according to market analyst CW.

“$XLM is heading towards the sell wall at $0.58. Below that, there is support from the buy wall,” they said.

Stellar Network Sees Institutional Growth

Franklin Templeton recently tokenized $446 million in U.S. Treasuries on the Stellar network. This reflects continued use of the blockchain platform for real-world asset settlement.

In addition, the Stellar Development Foundation also announced new executive hires. José Fernández da Ponte, who previously led blockchain efforts at PayPal, has joined as President and Chief Growth Officer. Jason Karsh, who held roles at Blockchain.com and Coinbase, is now Chief Marketing Officer.

Stellar’s Protocol 23 is set for a mainnet vote on August 14, 2025. The proposal focuses on updates to core features. Ahead of the vote, interest in XLM has increased, with users and developers watching the outcome closely.