State Street Study: Most Institutions Will Double Crypto Holdings Within 3 Years

Over the next three years, a majority of institutional investors plan to significantly increase digital asset allocations, and more than 50% expect tokenized assets to make up 10-24% of total investments by 2030, according to State Street’s 2025 Digital Assets and Emerging Technology Study.

The report, which surveyed senior executives across asset management and ownership firms, reveals that digital assets are steadily moving from experimental holdings to mainstream components of institutional portfolios.

Big Portfolio Changes

Currently, the average institutional portfolio allocates approximately 7% of assets to digital instruments, including cryptocurrencies, digital cash, and tokenized versions of listed equities or fixed income. Within three years, target allocations are expected to reach 16%. Digital cash and tokenized public and private securities are emerging as the most common forms of exposure, with respondents holding an average of 1% in each category.

Asset managers, in particular, show deeper engagement with digital assets than asset owners. Managers are twice as likely to hold 2-5% of their portfolios in Bitcoin, and slightly more likely to allocate 5% or more. Ethereum allocations among managers also outpace those of owners, with three times as many managers holding at least 5% of their assets.

To top that, 6% of asset managers report at least 5% of their portfolios in smaller cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and NFTs, compared with just 1% of asset owners, which indicates early experimentation with emerging digital instruments.

Tokenization Boom Ahead

Tokenization of real-world assets has also seen increased focus. Managers report more exposure to tokenized public assets (6% versus 1%), private assets (5% versus 2%), and digital cash (7% versus 2%). By 2030, over half of respondents expect between 10% and 24% of their total portfolios to be held in tokenized or digital assets, in a major strategic pivot toward blockchain-enabled instruments, although few anticipate that most investments will be fully tokenized.

Despite stablecoins and tokenized assets comprising the largest portion of allocations, cryptocurrencies continue to drive the bulk of returns. More than a quarter of respondents cited Bitcoin as the top performer within their digital holdings, while Ethereum followed closely. Tokenized public and private assets currently contribute less to returns, though their role is expected to grow gradually as markets mature.

State Street’s study also reveals a longer-term perspective. It found that private assets are seen as the likely first major beneficiary of broader tokenization, and most institutions foresee digital assets becoming a mainstream part of portfolios within the next decade. Adoption is growing, but institutions are careful and are focusing on strategy, efficiency, and compliance.