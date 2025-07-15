Standard Chartered has become the first internationally recognized financial heavyweight to launch direct spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The offering positions the UK-based institution at the forefront of regulated digital asset integration within traditional finance.

Launch Mechanics and Client Access

According to reports, the new service will allow institutional clients, including asset managers, corporations, and large investors, to trade BTC and ETH directly using FX trading interfaces established by the bank.

Standard Chartered stressed that the trades are “deliverable,” meaning that customers will receive actual crypto assets upon settlement rather than mere exposure via derivatives. Additionally, users can choose their own custodian, including Standard Chartered’s in-house service.

At first, the offering will be available during Asian and European trading hours, with potential demand determining whether there will be 24/5 access in the future.

The bank also plans to introduce non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading for the two largest crypto assets by market cap. This will further expand risk management tools amid growing institutional appetite for digital assets.

Traditional banks are under increasing pressure to bridge the gap between legacy finance and crypto infrastructure, and Standard Chartered hopes to eliminate a major point of friction for institutional players who were previously forced to navigate a fragmented and often unregulated crypto sector.

A Broader Crypto Strategy

The UK spot trading launch is just one piece of Standard Chartered’s growing arsenal of digital asset solutions. At the beginning of the year, the bank established a dedicated Luxembourg entity to offer regulated crypto custody services within the EU.

Around the same time, it also dipped its feet into stablecoins and tokenization, partnering with Animoca Brands and HKT to develop a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin.

Compteitors like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have taken a more conservative approach to direct crypto spot trading, with Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, decrying this cautious stance.

Recently, while referencing Vanguard, another heavyweight player in the financial management space, he suggested that the refusal by such institutions to offer crypto products could alienate investors seeking exposure to such assets.

“What Vanguard is missing (*huge* miss IMO)…” Geraci posted. “Is there are tons of investors who love Vanguard’s low cost approach to stock & bond investing AND they want to own some btc & crypto.”

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters has consistently stated that “digital assets are here to stay.” The company’s aggressive positioning grants it an early-mover advantage in a market where deep-pocketed investors are increasingly demanding secure, compliant crypto exposure amid a shifting regulatory environment and rising BTC adoption.