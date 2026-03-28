Staked XRP Surpasses 50M as Firelight Adds Sentora Exploit Protection

Firelight believes the demand for DeFi security is at a critical inflection point, driven by the persistence of on-chain exploits.

The XRP staking platform Firelight is looking to introduce an on-chain exploit protection layer using staked XRP. This move comes amid a rise in decentralized finance (DeFi) exploits, with thefts in the first quarter of 2026 surpassing $137 million.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, Firelight recently surpassed 50 million staked XRP on its protocol, recording a significant milestone on the Flare network.

Firelight Staked XRP Exceeds 50M

Firelight attributed the growth in staked XRP to a wave of deposits from whales. Whale deposits have each exceeded 1 million XRP, and, collectively, the newly raised cap of an additional 40 million Flare XRP (FXRP).

CryptoPotato has reported that Flare is expanding XRP DeFi through its FAssets infrastructure. Users deposit XRP, mint FXRP on the fully overcollateralized bridge, and stake their FAssets into Firelight’s vault to receive staked XRP (stXRP). They can use stXRP across the Flare ecosystem.

Besides providing a liquid staking vault for XRP holders, Firelight also serves as an on-chain protection layer for DeFi assets. With rising demand for on-chain protection, the protocol is using staked XRP to provide an on-chain cover layer. This enables other chains to purchase protection against bad actors. The protection covers smart contract exploits, economic risk, oracle failures, and bridge vulnerabilities.

Introducing a Capital-Backed Protection Layer

Firelight believes the demand for DeFi security is at a critical inflection point, as in the past week alone, a stablecoin protocol exploit due to a private key leak led to the loss of $23 million in unbacked tokens. The consistency of these exploits highlights the gap between DeFi growth and the maturity of risk infrastructure – Firelight aims to address this issue.

The first phase of the plan is to create a sustainable yield model for XRP stakers. Firelight has done this by enabling liquid staking with no slashing risk and audited vaults. The second phase, expected in Q2 2026, activates the full on-chain cover layer backed by the staked FXRP pool. This allows protocols to purchase the protection mechanism. Firelight is launching the protection layer in partnership with Sentora, an institutional DeFi intelligence platform formed through the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident Digital.

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So far, Firelight has recorded significant demand for its staking vaults. Institutional and retail participants fully subscribed to the protocol’s inaugural deposit ceiling of 25 million FXRP within six hours of opening. They also surpassed the 50% fill mark a few hours after the protocol raised the cap to 65 million FXRP. This shows an eagerness to engage with a capital-backed on-chain protection mechanism.