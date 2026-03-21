Stablecoins Are Taking Over TradFi: Inside Ripple’s Massive 2026 Industry Survey

Stablecoins are a key focus, with 74% of executives viewing them as tools to unlock working capital and enhance treasury operations.

Ripple has released findings from its 2026 Digital Asset Survey, showing that cryptocurrencies are now considered essential infrastructure across global finance. The report finds that 72% of institutions believe offering digital asset solutions is necessary to remain competitive.

The findings are based on responses from more than 1,000 finance executives across banks, asset managers, fintech firms, and corporations. They highlight a shift from earlier skepticism toward active integration into core financial operations.

Stablecoins Gain Ground in Treasury Operations

Stablecoins stand out as a key area of interest among respondents due to their practical use in managing cash flow. About 74% of executives see them as tools that can unlock trapped working capital and improve treasury operations beyond basic payments.

In practice, fintech firms currently lead stablecoin adoption, using them for payments and collections in day-to-day operations. Many traditional institutions are exploring partnerships to access this functionality and integrate it into existing financial systems.

Beyond stablecoins, tokenization efforts reveal a strong focus on custody as a critical requirement for institutions entering the space. Around 89% of respondents assessing service providers prioritize secure storage and custody capabilities when selecting partners.

These trends vary across sectors, with banks focusing on lifecycle management and pre-issuance advisory services. Asset managers, on the other hand, place greater importance on distribution channels and access to a broader client base.

Institutions Prioritize Security and Integrated Platforms

Institutions apply strict criteria when choosing partners, placing emphasis on security certifications and regulatory clarity. Technical support and industry experience are also key factors, with many respondents favoring platforms that offer integrated services.

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The preference for security and support extends to platform design. More than half of respondents favor solutions that combine custody, compliance, and operational tools in a single platform. Such integrated approaches simplify infrastructure as institutions scale their digital asset strategies.

Reflecting this shift in priorities, Ripple stated that institutions are no longer debating whether to adopt digital assets but are instead deciding how to implement them. The report suggests the market is entering a more mature phase defined by execution rather than experimentation.

Taken together, these findings point to increasing alignment between digital assets and traditional finance systems. As regulation develops and infrastructure improves, institutions are positioning themselves to expand their use of stablecoins, tokenized assets, and custody services.