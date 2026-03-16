Stablecoin Liquidity Rises as Crypto Assets Resist Pressure From Escalating War Tensions

As geopolitical tensions rise, more users are going on-chain in search of cross-border liquidity, which is boosting stablecoin supply.

The broader financial market is under pressure due to rising tensions stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis. However, crypto assets are pushing back and resisting the pressure.

In fact, a recent report from the Asian crypto trading firm, QCP Capital, revealed that stablecoin liquidity is rising despite equities and gold buckling under pressure. This is a sign that the crypto market is navigating the turbulence caused by heightened geopolitical tensions.

Crypto Resists Pressure From War Tensions

According to the latest QCP Market Colour report, cryptocurrencies are striking back and not letting the war get the most of their price movements in what analysts call a “late-quarter plot twist.” Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are trading in the green over daily and weekly timeframes. At the time of writing, BTC was hovering above $73,550, while ETH changed hands around $2,250.

Bitcoin’s safe-haven and geopolitical-hedge narrative is resurfacing, with market volatility testing the thesis in real time. Equities, on the other hand, are testing key support levels amid heightened oil volatility and geopolitical tensions. This reflects the decoupling between crypto, equities, and gold.

It is worth noting that crypto has decoupled from gold and equities to the upside before; this happened during the early stages of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022. Although the implosion of the Terra-Luna ecosystem and the downfall of FTX reversed bitcoin’s upward momentum, the asset climbed from $35,000 to $48,000 within a month. Analysts say a similar pattern could play out this time, however, without the same level of systemic shock due to the industry’s maturity.

Stablecoin and Institutional Liquidity Rise

As geopolitical tensions rise, more users are going on-chain in search of cross-border liquidity and capital mobility. This is evident in the supply of USD Coin (USDC) reaching a record $81.1 billion. An increase in stablecoin supply signals the entrance of fresh liquidity into the crypto market.

Additionally, institutional liquidity is rising, with spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logging five consecutive days of inflows. BlackRock’s product alone has recorded three straight weeks of inflows totaling $1.75 billion. Bitcoin treasury firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy are steadily increasing their BTC holdings, regardless of market conditions.

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Meanwhile, BTC faces a challenge at $74,500, as a large cluster of short liquidations sits above that level. With spot options approaching a large open interest strike by month’s end, it remains to be seen if bitcoin will amplify its rally or experience a pullback.