The spot XRP ETFs have not seen a single day in the green in November, which is in stark contrast to their usual performance ever since their debut a year ago.

In times when almost all crypto-focused ETFs continue to bleed out, the Solana (SOL) funds have provided some hope, posting the first weekly gain in months.

XRP ETFs Still in Red

Before November started, the spot XRP ETFs had only one red month since they saw the light of day in late 2025. They even managed to defy the overall bearish trend when most other ETFs were posting losses. However, this apparent demand has disappeared during the current month. As mentioned above, they haven’t posted a single day in the green yet in November.

The previous business week began with a no-show day on Monday, followed by $6.14 million in net outflows on Tuesday, and two more days with no reportable activity. The business week ended on the wrong foot, with another $4.97 million leaving the funds. Consequently, the five-day trading period closed with net outflows of $11.11 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

The record-setting part of this article is quite negative, as the XRP ETFs closed in the red for the third consecutive week; something that happens for the first time in their one-year history. The cumulative net inflows have declined during this period from the $1.81 billion all-time high to $1.78 billion as of November 20.

The past week was quite brutal in terms of XRP price moves, as the asset tanked to a new multi-year low of roughly $0.85 on Saturday morning.

Glimmer of Hope

All crypto ETFs have been in the red over the past week, as reported earlier. Well, every rule has its exception, and SOL is that hope. The Solana-focused financial vehicles attracted $11.68 million on Monday, which was their first green day in almost a month. Although the inflows couldn’t be repeated by the end of the week, they were enough to close the week with a minor gain of $4.38 million.

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This became possible despite $0.00 in net flows on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as $1.40 million and $5.90 million in net outflows on Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, SOL’s price tanked hard over the past week, as well, to $60 before it rebounded to $70. The token is down by over 30% on a monthly scale.