Spot XRP ETF Launches on Nasdaq Today as Binance Net Inflows Rise

The first U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

This event could set the stage for a significant conflict between new institutional demand and potential selling pressure from existing large holders.

A New Chapter for XRP

The financial vehicle, called the Canary XRP ETF and trading under the ticker symbol XRPC, will provide investors with a traditional, regulated pathway to gain exposure to Ripple’s cross-border token without the need to manage private keys.

The product is structured under the Securities Act of 1933, similar to recently launched ETFs for Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR).

The final steps for the launch were confirmed on November 12, when Nasdaq published the official listing notice. ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and Nate Geraci highlighted the significance of filing a Form 8-A, which automatically made the registration effective, clearing the last compliance hurdle.

Meanwhile, fresh legislative developments may provide a regulatory tailwind for the asset, as a new bipartisan discussion draft from the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, released on November 10, is proposing to formally classify cryptocurrencies like XRP as commodities under CFTC oversight. This would codify the legal clarity Ripple gained from its 2023 court decision and solidify XRP’s status as separate from securities.

New Money vs. Old Money

While the ETF introduction is a powerful fundamental catalyst, a detailed analysis from CryptoOnchain presents a starkly cautionary picture that is central to the day’s narrative. According to the market watcher, the 7-day moving average of XRP’s Exchange Netflow into Binance has turned positive, reaching a value of +$10.75 million.

In their report, CryptoOnchain stated directly:

“This metric typically indicates that large holders, or ‘whales,’ are moving their assets onto the largest exchange, likely in preparation to sell into the anticipated strength.”

They laid out two possible outcomes: that the excitement and wave of new investment via the ETF could absorb any selling pressure, sparking a massive rally, or long-term investors might view this liquidity event as an excellent opportunity for an exit, which could lead to intense volatility and a potential bull trap.

Further, the expert concluded by emphasizing that the initial reaction on Thursday will be pivotal:

“The first trading session will be critical. Traders should closely monitor trading volume and price action at key resistance levels to see which force prevails. Extreme volatility is almost a certainty.”

At the time of writing, the world’s fourth-largest crypto asset by market cap was trading near $2.50, having risen by about 5% in the last 24 hours and 8% over the week, according to CoinGecko. However, the token remains 31% below its July high of $3.65, even though it still boasts a 278% yearly gain.