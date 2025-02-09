Following the solid end in January, the spot Bitcoin ETFs have shown some mixed reactions to the macroeconomic uncertainty that started with US President Trump’s tariffs.

In contrast, the Ethereum ETFs have enjoyed the past week by registering more net inflows than their BTC counterparts for the first time.

Ethereum ETFs See Substantial Demand

Recall that the Ethereum ETF start in late July last year was anything but impressive as investors were in a hurry to move their funds out of the Grayscale Trust, which was now converted into a spot exchange-traded fund. Unlike the case with BTC, though, where they transferred most of the amount toward IBIT and other ETFs, all Ethereum products were in the red for many weeks.

However, things changed a few weeks after the US elections, and the ETFs had a 19 consecutive day period with only net inflows or at least no reportable outflows. A similar but smaller streak was recovered in mid-January and in the past week and a half as well. January 29 was the last date for net outflows from the spot ETH ETFs, with a minor $4.7 million exiting the funds.

Since then, it’s been well in the green or no outflows. The past week alone saw $83.6 million poured in on Monday, a remarkable $307.8 million on Tuesday, and a more modest $18.1 million on Wednesday, as well as $10.7 million on Thursday. Friday was a no-action day.

This puts the total for the week at $420.2 million, which is quite impressive given the economic uncertainty. In the meantime, though, ETH’s price has tumbled by more than 14% and now struggles to remain above $2,600.

Different Bitcoin Story

The spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recently celebrated their first birthday, had a different week. On Monday, the first business day following the tariffs against China, Mexico, and Canada, investors withdrew $234.4 million from the funds, followed by another $140.2 million on Thursday.

The positive numbers on Tuesday ($340 million), Wednesday ($66.4 million), and Friday ($171.3 million) managed to offset the losses, and the BTC ETFs finished the week at $203.8 million in net inflows. However, it signals a major shift (or flippening, if you will) between the Ethereum ETFs and the Bitcoin counterparts.

Within this timeframe, BTC’s price also went south hard, dumping to under $92,000 on Monday, but has lost a more modest 3% on a weekly scale, compared to ETH’s 14% drop.