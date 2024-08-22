According to data from Soso value, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust contributed the bulk of the total amount with $14.2 million in net inflows. It is closely followed by Fidelity’s FBTC and Bitwise’s BITB, with $10.7 million and $10 million in inflows, respectively.

BlackRock’s IBIT, which is the largest spot Bitcoin ETF by net assets, recorded $8.4 million in inflows, while Franklin Templeton’s EZBC and Invesco Galaxy’s BTCO received inflows of $3.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust was the only ETF that recorded negative flows, with a total outflows of $9.8 million on August 21. The remaining five Bitcoin ETFs recorded zero flows for the day.

While the net inflows recorded on August 21 dropped by 55% compared to the $88.06 million registered on August 20, trading volumes for the 12 Bitcoin ETFs rose to $1.42 billion, higher than the $1.35 billion seen the previous day.

Fastest Growing ETF of All-Time

Since their launch in January, spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued to attract investors’ attention. The funds have accumulated a net inflow of $17.56 billion so far.

While most critics have discredited the popularity of Bitcoin ETFs among institutions, claiming that inflows are fueled by retail investors, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan refuted the claim. He highlighted that Bitcoin ETFs are seeing unprecedented institutional adoption, even more than any other ETF in history.

Hougan compared Bitcoin ETFs to the ten fastest-growing new such products of all time based on the number of institutional holders and total institutional AUM after two quarters on the market. Data revealed that Bitcoin ETFs outperformed in both criteria.

Ether ETFs Outflow Streak Continues

While Bitcoin ETF has continued to attract massive capital inflows from investors, its Ethereum counterpart is experiencing the opposite. Spot Ether ETFs recorded net outflows of $17.97 million on August 21, marking the fifth consecutive day of outflows.

However, BlackRock’s ETHA continues to record significant inflows despite the decline. The fund recently crossed the $1 billion milestone in net inflows.