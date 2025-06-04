The list of companies embracing bitcoin and adding the digital asset to their corporate treasuries continues to grow by the day. The Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee may become the latest addition to that list if its board of directors approves a proposal to invest €1 billion (over $1.1 billion) in BTC.

Local media Alicante Plaza reported that Vanadi will propose making a billion-dollar investment in bitcoin during the next shareholders’ meeting slated for June 29.

Spanish Coffee Chain to Invest in BTC

The first Spanish coffee chain to go public, Vanadi was launched in 2021. Since its inception, it has established six locations, comprising a bakery and five cafes. The entity intends to have three more by the end of 2025 and a total of 15 by 2026.

Last year, Vanadi recorded losses of more than €3.3 million ($3.7 million), 15% more than the figure seen in 2023. On the other hand, revenue for 2024 remained stable at roughly €2 million ($2.28 million).

Vanadi launched its initial public offering (IPO) with a starting price per share of €3.28 ($3.74) and a capitalization of €20 million ($22.8 million). Within the last two years, the stock, VANA, has fallen 99%, trading around €0.33 ($0.38) at the time of writing, according to data from TradingView.

This is regardless of Vanadi’s 10-to-1 reverse stock split in March – for every 10 shares of VANA held before the split, shareholders received one new share. This was done to reduce the number of outstanding shares and possibly increase the price.

Besides the poor performance of Vanadi’s stock, the coffee chain does not expect to make a profit until 2027, when it may record a gross operating profit of at least €23,000. However, Bitcoin may change this.

A Bitcoin-first Approach

Vanadi reportedly plans to transition into a bitcoin-first company, adopting the cryptocurrency as a treasury reserve asset. According to reports, this is not just an attempt to capitalize on the path to recovery that Bitcoin offers but a full pivot from coffee to the leading digital asset.

Vanadi is following the footsteps of leading corporate entities, such as the business intelligence firm Strategy and the Japanese investment company Metaplanet. If the board of directors approves the proposal, the move could maximize shareholder value and foster business growth. VANA is already up 15% since news of the proposal emerged.

Meanwhile, Vanadi’s board chairman, Salvador Martí, facilitated the acquisition of 5 BTC for $521,000 two weeks ago. Around the same time, the company revealed it had received two binding proposals to purchase BTC for €50 million ($56.9 million) each.