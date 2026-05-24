SpaceX Reveals How Much Bitcoin (BTC) It Owns

The disclosure places SpaceX seventh among corporate BTC holders, surpassing sister company Tesla, with a margin of more than 7,000 BTC.

SpaceX has revealed in a new S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it owns $1.293 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet.

The disclosure is the first time the company has publicly shared details about its crypto treasury ahead of its IPO.

SpaceX Discloses Its BTC Position

In SpaceX’s filing, the company says it holds 18,712 BTC, which it purchased at an average cost of around $35,324 per BTC for a total of around $661 million. As of March 31, 2026, the fair value of those holdings stood at $1.293 billion, with an unrealized gain of nearly 119%.

“The company has ownership of and control over its digital assets, which consists of Bitcoin, and utilizes, and expects to continue to utilize third-party custodians to hold its Bitcoin,” read the filing.

Elon Musk has publicly hinted at his company’s interest in digital assets through his frequent social media commentary for years. However, this filing marks the first time the aerospace giant has formally acknowledged holding BTC. Until now, estimates of the firm’s holdings had been mostly speculative, with analysts tracking Arkham-linked wallets putting the figure at around 8,285 BTC.

The revelation places SpaceX among the largest corporate holders of BTC worldwide, surpassing Tesla’s own reserves. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, the former now ranks seventh globally, while the latter sits in 13th place with holdings of 11,509 BTC.

Elsewhere, Strategy remains the largest BTC treasury company, with the firm recently making a multi-billion dollar purchase of 24,869 BTC, bringing its entire stash to 843,738 BTC.

SpaceX’s Upcoming IPO

SpaceX is getting ready for its much-anticipated IPO, which it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX next month. The company is aiming to raise about $75 billion, with a valuation that’s expected to fall between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion. If successful, the offering would surpass the Saudi Aramco IPO from 2019, which raised $29.4 billion and currently holds the record for the biggest debut ever.

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The aerospace firm said in its Wednesday prospectus that it sees a total addressable market of about $28.5 trillion, with its strategy focused on identifying opportunities that match this under its repeatable business model. The document also shows that Musk will keep about 85.1% of the voting power after the listing, meaning that he will still have strong control over key company decisions even after it becomes a public entity.

Meanwhile, Circle’s IPO made headlines last year in the crypto space, as the USDC issuer raised over $1 billion in its public debut. The offering also received lots of interest from major investors, with firms like ARK Investment and BlackRock contributing to its shares being oversubscribed by more than 25 times.