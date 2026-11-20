Tether has increased its gold holdings and entered public equities, but S&P says its growing exposure to risky assets remains concerning.

S&P Global Ratings has maintained its stability assessment of Tether’s USDT at 5 – weak. This is its lowest rating, citing a growing share of higher-risk assets in the reserves backing the dollar-pegged stablecoin.

By September 30th, these assets accounted for 28% of USDT in circulation.

Their share stood at 24% a year earlier, according to S&P. Tether held $191.5 billion in reserves against $183.5 billion in USDT circulation, which leaves a 104.3% backing ratio. However, S&P remains concerned about the assets held in those reserves.

Reserves Under Greater Scrutiny

Short-term US Treasury bills and Treasury-backed overnight reverse repurchase agreements accounted for 72% of the collateralization ratio, down from 75% in the previous review.

Meanwhile, Tether increased its gold holdings to about $19 billion, or 10% of USDT in circulation, from $12.9 billion a year earlier. It also added $4.2 billion in public equity investments, which represented 2% of circulation.

Bitcoin exposure, meanwhile, declined to $8.4 billion from $9.9 billion over the same period.

Other holdings include corporate bonds, secured loans, precious metals and investments whose composition and creditworthiness are not fully disclosed. S&P warned that significant declines in the value of these assets could leave USDT undercollateralized, particularly given the limited information available about some underlying investments.

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The agency also highlighted gaps in transparency around reserve management, including the creditworthiness of custodians, counterparties, and banking providers.

Tether publishes quarterly reserve reports and obtains third-party attestations, but S&P noted that this is less frequent than the monthly reporting generally provided by other stablecoin issuers. Although the issuer completed its first full independent financial statement audit in 2026, the audited statements and accompanying report have not been made publicly available.

Regulatory Gaps and Limited Transparency

Another factor weighing on the assessment is regulatory and governance concerns.

Tether operates under El Salvador’s digital asset regulatory framework, which S&P considers less robust than those in the US and Europe, particularly because it does not require reserve assets to be segregated from the issuer’s other assets.

Limited disclosure about the separation of Tether’s wider business activities from USDT reserve management was another aspect that was brought into focus.

Direct redemption is restricted to verified customers, subject to a $100,000 minimum and additional fees. This leaves some holders dependent on secondary-market liquidity.

Despite these weaknesses, USDT has maintained a relatively stable dollar peg through periods of market stress and remains the largest stablecoin. Its circulation rose from about $158 billion in September 2025 to $184 billion a year later.

S&P said its assessment could improve if Tether reduces higher-risk holdings and provides more detailed information about its reserves and the institutions responsible for holding and managing them.