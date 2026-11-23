A major regulatory shift in South Korea will require crypto exchanges to verify customers more thoroughly and share transfer details regardless of amount.

South Korea is preparing to tighten oversight of crypto exchanges and digital asset transfers as part of its effort to prevent money laundering and restrict the movement of illicit funds.

Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon outlined the measures on November 23 at the 20th Anti-Money Laundering Day ceremony in Seoul. He said that the authorities would strengthen scrutiny of virtual asset service providers and expand their ability to freeze accounts suspected of criminal activity.

No More Blind Spots

The measures will be implemented under the revised enforcement decree of the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information, which was approved in August, according to Yonhap News Agency. Under the updated rules, crypto businesses will face stricter registration checks, including closer examination of major shareholders, controlling shareholders, as well as executives.

Exchanges will also be required to strengthen customer verification, particularly for clients and transactions considered vulnerable to money laundering. The regulations will bring overseas transfers under closer scrutiny and allow domestic exchanges to process transactions involving low-risk foreign platforms under specific conditions while restricting transfers involving high-risk counterparties.

Transfers of 10 million won or more to overseas virtual asset businesses or wallet service providers must be reported to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, regardless of the recipient’s risk classification.

The changes will also remove the existing 1 million won threshold for Travel Rule information sharing between registered domestic providers. This essentially means that sender and recipient details must accompany transfers of any amount. The government said the tighter framework would help prevent criminals from using digital asset platforms to move illicit money while improving cooperation between financial regulators and law enforcement agencies.

New Safeguard

CryptoPotato had earlier reported that South Korea is also considering tougher safeguards for customer funds following last month’s Binance security breach. The Financial Services Commission held an emergency meeting with major crypto exchanges and custody firms to discuss stronger asset protection measures. Regulators are weighing whether to raise the minimum cold storage requirement from the current 80% to nearly 99%.

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The existing Virtual Asset User Protection Act states that exchanges must keep at least 80% of customer assets in offline wallets. The rest is held in internet-connected wallets to handle withdrawals and other transactions. While moving more funds offline could reduce exposure to online attacks, the proposal also presents operational challenges.

Smaller exchanges, for instance, may struggle to meet the higher threshold, while the additional approval and signing procedures required to access cold wallets could slow withdrawals by leaving less money immediately available to customers.