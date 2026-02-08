South Korea Jails Crypto CEO in First-Ever Case Under New Virtual Asset Law

The Seoul court handed crypto asset manager prison sentence in the first case under the new Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

A South Korean court has sentenced Jong-hwan Lee, CEO of a local crypto asset management firm, to three years in prison for manipulating cryptocurrency prices to secure illicit profits.

The Seoul Southern District Court ruled on Wednesday that Lee violated the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, earning approximately 7.1 billion Korean won (which is worth around $4.88 million) through price manipulation.

Court Findings

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of 500 million won, nearly $344,000, and ordered the forfeiture of around 846 million won, or $581,900 in criminal proceeds. However, Lee was not taken into custody during the court proceedings, as the judges cited his good behavior throughout the trial.

The court found that between July 22 and October 25, 2024, Lee employed an automated trading program to inflate trading volumes and repeatedly place wash trades in the ACE cryptocurrency. Investigators reported that the daily trading volume of ACE jumped from roughly 160,000 units to 2.45 million units overnight, and Lee was responsible for 89% of the activity.

Min-cheol Kang, a former employee of the firm also indicted in the case, received a two-year prison sentence with three years of probation. While the court confirmed the defendants’ involvement in manipulating ACE for unfair profits, it partially acquitted them regarding the exact 7.1 billion won figure due to insufficient evidence.

Interestingly, this case is the first enforcement under South Korea’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act, which came into effect in July 2024.

South Korea Crypto Mishap

As courts move to punish crypto market abuse, other branches of the legal system are grappling with the risks tied to handling digital assets. In January, South Korean prosecutors were investigating the disappearance of a large amount of Bitcoin that had been seized and stored as part of a criminal case.

The issue was discovered during a routine internal inspection at the Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office, where officials check access details for confiscated assets, including credentials stored on removable devices like USB drives. While authorities have not confirmed the exact amount lost, local media estimates the missing Bitcoin could be worth around 70 billion won, or roughly $47.7 million.

According to officials cited in local reports, the loss may have occurred after an agency worker accessed a fraudulent website, which raised suspicion of a phishing attack rather than a direct breach of government systems. It is believed that wallet passwords or access credentials may have been exposed, allowing attackers to drain the seized funds.