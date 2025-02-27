Sonic, the first chain extension built on Solana, launched its Mobius mainnet today (February 27).

The blockchain solution aims to extend Solana’s capabilities, enhance scalability, and provide a dedicated layer for high-volume decentralized applications (dApps).

Mobius Goes Live

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the Mobius mainnet will enable Sonic to serve as a seamless extension of Solana, allowing developers to easily migrate existing applications and benefit from the chain’s powerful features.

Some of these include the use of SOL for gas fees and full interoperability with Solana’s accounts via an Interoperability API. In addition, Sonic is compatible with key ecosystem protocols like Metaplex, Pyth, and Hyperlane, offering developers a powerful set of tools.

Mobius embodies the goal of creating a cohesive Solana ecosystem, aligning with the network’s evolving vision for 2025 and beyond. Leveraging the HyperGrid framework, Solana’s pioneering scaling technology, Sonic boosts customization and scalability while maintaining full compatibility with Solana’s mainnet.

The launch of Mobius capitalizes on Sonic’s current momentum, including a $1 million Hackathon encouraging developers to build dApps on Sonic’s layer-2. By connecting EVM and SVM environments, the solution provides cross-chain projects with access to Solana’s liquidity and network benefits.

It is worth mentioning that Sonic offers transaction fees that are 50% lower than Solana. It eliminates block space competition to ensure smoother performance for DeFi, GameFi, and social dApps. Last but not least, HyperGrid enables Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to write applications in familiar languages, with execution and settlement occurring on Solana.

‘The Beginning of a New Era for Web3’

Speaking on the aforementioned initiative was Chris Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Sonic SVM. He claimed his entity has demonstrated “remarkable traction” during the testnet phase, with countless games and dApps deployed and over 8 million users onboarded.

“The launch of Mobius Mainnet – named after the infinite continuity of the Möbius strip – marks the beginning of a new era for Web3 applications on the SVM. This milestone represents the collaborative effort of not just our team, but a cohort of partners across the Solana ecosystem – from infrastructure providers and dApp builders to the Solana Foundation and community leaders like Superteam. We’re incredibly excited to see these collective efforts come to life with Mobius, and we can’t wait to showcase the innovative projects emerging from our ecosystem,” he added.