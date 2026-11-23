US President Trump now explicitly called for Huang to return as CEO and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is no longer ruling it out.

Nvidia’s leadership crisis has taken another unexpected turn as the POTUS openly calls for Jensen Huang to return while Bessent softens his stance.

The major shift comes as NVDA reels from its worst week since 2008, and the company faces a growing list of legal and regulatory threats.

Washington Changes its Tune

According to the Kobeissi Letter, the Treasury Secretary had called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia just last Sunday and argued that the board should bring in an outside CEO. Fast-forward a week, Bessent had a different answer when he was asked whether Huang could return:

“Well, Jensen is on the outside now.”

Pressed further, Bessent added that officials still need to determine “where the buck stops,” leaving the door open rather than rejecting the possibility outright. Trump went considerably further. In a post on his own social media platform, he wrote:

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

This is yet another reversal from the administration’s earlier stance, as Trump had previously floated the idea of Apple CEO Tim Cook replacing Huang. Attorney General Todd Blanche has also pushed back against some of the more definitive claims surrounding Huang’s departure, saying he had “certainly” not concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

The Nvidia situation is evolving. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has completely changed his view on Nvidia, $NVDA, over the last 7 days. Last Sunday, Bessent called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia and said its board needed to hire a new CEO from “outside” the company. Today, when asked about Jensen Huang returning as CEO, Bessent said: “Well, Jensen is on the outside now.” When pressed on whether Jensen Huang should return, Bessent said, “I think we have to see where the buck stops,” clearly leaving the door open. This comes just 2 days after President Trump publicly said Jensen Huang should “apologize and return.” Something is happening behind the scenes. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 22, 2026

Why It Matters Now

As we recently reported, the company is now facing eight separate investigations, allegations, or legal threats, including an SEC accounting probe, California scrutiny, a criminal investigation involving Megaspeed, and shareholder litigation. Expectedly, the firm’s stock shed a large portion of its value, dumping by 23% in a single week, its worst 5-day performance since October 2008.

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NVDA erased more than $900 billion in market value last week alone, and almost $2.9 trillion since its October 6 peak. Kobeissi estimated that Nvidia’s decline has accounted for roughly 40% of the S&P 500’s total market-cap drop from its own high.

After the latest comments from Trump and Bessent, Huang became the second favorite to become Nvidia’s next CEO, with his odds rising to around 19%, up from 10% earlier in the day. This doesn’t guarantee he will return, as Nvidia’s board has so far opposed reinstating him, while the investigations surrounding the company remain active regardless of who is on top.