Something Big Is Coming for Pi Network This Month: Here’s What Pioneers Should Know

The month will culminate with an event that comes with a $200,000 prize pool.

The team behind the popular project revealed the agenda for its upcoming Ecosystem Summit, scheduled for November 17-19.

The event will feature new platform announcements, technical demonstrations, developer discussions, ecosystem showcases, and direct appearances from co-founders Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis.

What Comes in November for Pioneers

The announcement shared by Pi Network on Friday indicated that the first two days of the summit will be streamed at scheduled YouTube Premiers at 8:00 AM PST / 4:00 PM UTC, while the third day will be dedicated to the launch of a new hackathon.

Day 1 will focus on the Developer Platform, ecosystem initiatives, and app showcases. The team said the broadcast will combine feature announcements with technical demos, developer integration walkthroughs, and discussions about what the network is already building.

Day 2 shifts the focus to AI and the broader Pi ecosystem, an area the team has increasingly emphasized in recent months. As reported recently, Pi added support that allows devs to use AI coding assistants such as Claude Code, Cursos, and Codex to prepare SoloHost applications for Pi Desktop.

The final day is likely to attract the most attention, as Pi will officially launch Pi Next on November 19. This is the project’s latest hackathon that comes with a 200,000 USDT prize pool for participating developers and startups. The team has positioned the event as another attempt to encourage builders to create applications that expand the network’s real-world utility.

Why It Matters

The Ecosystem Summit arrives at a particularly active period of technical developments for Pi Network. Recent updates have included a redesigned Developer Portal, token-price tracking inside Pi BlockExplorer, expanded PiVerify identity tools, and new AI-assisted app packaging for SoloHost. Pi Desktop 0.6.4 also made remote SoloHost access easier while introducing additional app-security protections.

Meanwhile, the project’s native token was hit hard by the overall market crash over the past ten days. PI traded above $0.o8 before the Binance hack last Friday, and its subsequent recovery was halted quickly following the Thursday calamity. The asset currently trades at $0.075, which is 97.5% below its all-time high, and only 6.2% higher than the all-time low marked four months ago.

Its market cap has declined to $850 million, making it the 65th-largest cryptocurrency by that metric on CMC.