A solo Bitcoin miner has successfully validated a block on the Bitcoin network, earning a reward worth over $330,000.

Identified as Solo CK, the individual mined Bitcoin block #899826 on June 5 at 04:48:18 UTC.

$330K Mining Reward

On-chain data from mempool shows that the reward included the standard block subsidy and 0.026 BTC in transaction fees. This brought the miner’s total earnings to approximately $330,386 based on current market prices.

The block itself measured 1.66 megabytes in size and weighed 3.99 megawatt units (MWU). The hash for the successfully mined block was “000000…d1f8bb3,” with the transaction fees alone being worth around $2,761.

Independent Bitcoin mining success remains extremely rare due to the high computational power needed to validate a block. Most of such activities today are done by large-scale operations using warehouses filled with specialized mining equipment. Many of these operations are run by companies publicly listed on U.S. stock exchanges like Bit Digital, Riot Blockchain, and Marathon Digital.

As of June 5, data from YCharts reveals that the Bitcoin Network Hash Rate stands at 795.35M. This figure is down from 908.97M yesterday and up by over 40% one year ago. A higher hashrate means increased competition, greater energy demands, and longer verification and transaction times.

These conditions make it more difficult for individual miners to succeed without pooled resources. Additionally, Bitcoin mining becomes increasingly hard and energy-intensive over time, requiring greater resources to remain effective.

1 in 1.6 Million Odds

Experts estimate the odds of an independent miner successfully validating a block using their own hardware to be roughly 1 in 1.6 million. Statistically, this means a single individual would expect to solve one block every 31 years.

Despite the long odds, solo participants occasionally achieve success, as seen in the recent case of Solo CK. Several other individuals have also managed to mine a Bitcoin block on their own.

In February 2025, one such user mined Block 883,181, earning 3.158 BTC worth $310,000 at the time. On April 29, 2024, another solo operator validated Block 841,286 and received the full 3.125 BTC reward worth approximately $200,000. In July of the same year, a BitAXE device with a hashrate of just 500 gigahashes per second (Gh/s) successfully mined Block 853,742, securing a Bitcoin reward of $206,000.