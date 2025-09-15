TL;DR

Solana breaks above major resistance as buyers target $300, supported by technical structure and inflows.

A surge to $250 could trigger $132 million in short liquidations, exposing overleveraged positions.

Solana leads in weekly transactions and fee generation, showing strength despite lighter user activity.

Price Action and Market Structure

Solana (SOL) recently pushed above a key resistance level, reaching $246 before retreating to $232. This move followed a strong rally over the last week, where the token gained 12%, even as it recorded a 6% drop in the last 24 hours. The short-term trend remains intact despite the pullback.

Analyst Cipher X noted that a crossover between the 9-period and 15-period EMAs has formed, with the 9 EMA crossing above the 15 EMA. This crossover is often used by traders to indicate short-term strength. The asset has remained above both lines during the recent move, suggesting that current levels are being supported by ongoing demand.

$SOL showing strong momentum ▸ Price now at $246, breaking above recent resistance ▸ EMA 9 > EMA 15 crossover confirms bullish momentum ▸ Strong support zones remain around $160 and $120 giving the trend a healthy structure ▸ Next liquidity target sits near $300,… pic.twitter.com/yfrnekTBFS — Cipher X (@Cipher2X) September 14, 2025

Support zones remain active around $160 and $120, where buyers previously entered the market. These levels may continue to act as a base if the price sees further downside.

According to the chart analysis by Batman, SOL appears to be completing a Cup and Handle formation. The price has now moved past the top of the pattern, breaking through the previously established resistance level. This structure often attracts interest from traders who focus on high-timeframe trend setups.

Notably, the Stochastic RSI on the same chart has also shown a golden cross, with the %K line moving above the %D line. This is the second time this crossover has appeared on the 2-month timeframe. The last time it occurred, SOL was trading near $14, followed by a strong upward move to around $250.

$250.4 Level Holds High Liquidation Risk

According to trader CW, a liquidation of up to $133 million in short positions could take place if SOL returns to $250. This number is indicative of how large the leveraged shorts are that have been opened recently near that level.

Heatmap data alert shows this dense band of liquidation orders; such zones represent pressure points for prices. A wave of forced buybacks usually follows if the asset can move past these zones, leading to swift movements in price. Sellers have been defending this zone, but it is definitely a level to keep an eye on for now.

Network Activity and Capital Flow

Recent on-chain data shared by Cipher2X shows that Solana processed 65 million+ transactions in a week, compared to 10–12 million on Base. It also generated $1.2 million in transaction fees, which is $200,000 more than Ethereum during the same period.

Solana also recorded $7.7 million in net inflows in the past 24 hours. This suggests that, despite lower user activity, capital is still entering the ecosystem.

“Investors may still see value in $SOL near $243,” Cipher X noted.

The next area being watched closely is the $300 mark, where liquidity from prior sell orders may trigger another market reaction.