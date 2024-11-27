Solana-based meme coin generator Pump.fun has announced pausing the live streaming functionality on its site for an indefinite time period “until the moderation infrastructure is ready to deal with the heightened levels of activity.”

The latest move comes after coming under fire for its controversial livestream feature, which has been exploited for disturbing acts.

Pump.fun Pauses Livestreams Temporarily

In response to recent troubling incidents on its livestream feature, Pump.fun reaffirmed its commitment to moderation and user safety, while highlighting ongoing efforts such as removing inappropriate images, comments, and videos.

Punp.fun’s rapid growth, with livestreams increasing by over 100 times in just a week, has put significant pressure on its moderation systems. To address this, the platform has expanded its moderation team and enhanced both human and automated content control systems. Despite these improvements, the platform has decided to temporarily suspend the livestream feature until its moderation infrastructure can catch up with the increased activity.

“Moving forward, we will be significantly more transparent about rules and regulations of using the site by publishing guidelines. We will also provide creators and users greater visibility into individual moderation decisions to ensure everyone understands the process and outcomes. We’re here to grow alongside our community, and to ensure that this platform becomes stronger and better through every challenge we face.”

Exploitative Livestreams on Pump.fun

As reported earlier, Pump.fun’s livestream feature became a forum for extreme actions, including threats of self-harm and violence linked to the financial success of the tokens. In one chilling incident, a user threatened to take their life if their token failed to achieve a $25 million market cap.

In other cases, individuals have depicted violent actions towards their families in desperate attempts to push their projects to success, even going as far as firing a gun to show progress when their coin’s value rose. These shocking behaviors have sparked outrage online.