Solana’s 7% Pullback Isn’t Slowing Demand: Here’s the $150 Setup

Solana was trading near $102 on Tuesday, down more than 7% from its recent seven-month high of nearly $110. The recent price weakness has not stopped signs of stronger demand from building across the network.

According to Ali Martinez, Solana recorded an average of 9.5 million new addresses per day over the past week, a level of growth the analyst considers an important adoption signal and one that has historically preceded major rallies.

Bullish Factors

Larger investors are also becoming more active. Wallets holding at least 10,000 SOL rose 1.58% after adding 52 new whale wallets to the network. At the same time, US spot Solana ETFs extended their streak of weekly net inflows to nine weeks. These funds attracted almost $154 million in capital last week. Interestingly, Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF, BSOL, recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management within 10 months.

Meanwhile, exchange balances are moving in the opposite direction, as seen with SOL held on exchanges dropping 4.91% after the withdrawal of roughly 2.6 million tokens over the past week. Martinez stated that $103 is an important support level, since it’s backed by 39 million SOL acquired there. The next hurdles are $123 and $132, each tied to about 20 million SOL in previous purchases.

Holding support and breaking those two levels could set up a move toward $150.

A similar sentiment was echoed by crypto investor Batman, who said that Solana may be entering a stronger bullish phase after breaking out of a major accumulation structure. But he expects SOL to retest the $83-$85 zone and believes a successful hold there could eventually push the asset toward $150 or higher.

Another market watcher, Gerla, believes the asset could be preparing for a much larger move after breaking its downtrend. He flagged the formation of higher lows, which suggests that the market may be entering a reaccumulation phase. If the structure remains intact, Gerla said that Solana could target $300 or higher as the next major expansion zone.

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Other Key Developments

Solana saw several major developments this week. This includes the conclusion of its first binding on-chain governance vote, which was followed by a 25% increase in network speed, taking slot times from 400ms to 300ms. Separately, Charles Schwab announced plans to add SOL to Schwab Crypto Direct.

Additionally, Solana’s RWA holder base also crossed 350,000, while xStocksFi topped $500 million in AUM across more than 700 tokenized assets. Tokenized commodities on the network also reached a record $50 million in supply, and Solana became the leading network by total x402 transaction volume.