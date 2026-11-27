"SOL at $70 could be the biggest trap of this cycle," one analyst claimed.

Solana’s native token has lately been a pale shadow of its former self, shedding nearly half of its value over the last 12 months.

Some analysts have identified technical patterns suggesting SOL could be gearing up for a breakout, but other factors point to the possibility of further downside before a meaningful rebound takes shape.

What if $70 is Still Expensive?

As of press time, SOL trades around $73 (per CoinGecko) after a prolonged downtrend. Data shows that August and September have been the only green months (so far) for the asset in 2026, making it the worst year in the asset’s history.

The bad news doesn’t end here. Solana has plunged by 23% since the beginning of November and will most likely finish this month in the red, too. For its part, December has historically been the worst period for the token, which has been on the losing side five out of six times since 2020.

The lack of institutional demand and the recent SOL exchange netflow intensify the fears of a further sell-off. According to CoinGlass, inflows into centralized platforms have consistently surpassed outflows in the past several days, increasing immediate selling pressure.

Spot SOL ETFs have been bleeding heavily lately, adding yet another bearish catalyst to an already fragile market. This means that instead of buying the dip, institutional investors continue to reduce their exposure to the asset.

Speaking on the price decline was X user Crypto Patel, who suggested that the current valuation at around $70 could be “the biggest trap of this cycle.” The analyst suggested the real buying opportunity may come later, but investors might have to suffer a crash to the $20-$24 zone first.

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“I would rather buy SOL/USDT at $25 when everyone is calling it dead than chase it at $125 when everyone suddenly turns bullish,” the X user concluded.

Rally Ahead?

Although not as vocal as the bears, some market observers still anticipate a short-term pump for SOL. Among them is Joep Gerla, who spotted a massive cup-and-handle pattern on SOL’s price chart.