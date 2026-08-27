Solana (SOL) Rockets to 7-Month High, Bitcoin (BTC) Taps $80K Again: Market Watch

Bitcoin is on the move again in the right direction, jumping by over $2,000 since yesterday’s low and inching closer to the $80,000 resistance.

Solana has emerged as today’s top performer among the larger caps, surging by 8% to its highest price tag since late January at $105.

BTC Aims at $80K

It was just over a week ago when bitcoin’s major rally commenced, when the asset broke out of the $65,000 resistance and surged to $70,000 within hours. The bulls kept the pressure on, driving the cryptocurrency to $75,000 on Thursday and to a multi-month high at almost $80,000 on Friday morning.

However, it couldn’t breach that level on its first attempt and slipped to $75,500 during the weekend. Nevertheless, the bulls stepped up once again and defended that level. Moreover, BTC started to climb as the new business week progressed and surged past $80,000 and $81,000 on Tuesday morning for the first time since mid-May.

This meant that it had added over $16,000 in value in less than a week. However, it was stopped and couldn’t climb any higher. The next leg down drove it to just under $78,000, but it reacted well in the past few hours and jumped to $80,000 as of press time.

Its market capitalization has risen past $1.6 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the altcoins stands at over 58%.

SOL Hits New Local High

Most larger-cap alts have turned green today as well. ETH has seemingly reclaimed the $2,500 level finally after a 3% surge to over $2,550. BNB is above $710, while XRP defended the $1.40 support and is back to $1.45 as of now.

SOL is today’s top performer from this cohort of assets. A 7% pump has driven it to $105 for the first time since January 31. LINK and DOGE are also well in the green, and so are TAO and ENA.

The total crypto market cap has added around $50 billion in a day and is up to $2.780 trillion on CG.