Solana (SOL) Price Alert: 95% Crash on the Way?

Solana’s SOL has been on a severe downfall lately, with its valuation plummeting by almost 40% over the past month alone.

According to some analysts, the bears are yet to reveal their full potential, envisioning a slump below $10 in the near future.

SOL HODLers, Beware

The leading altcoin was among the worst-affected cryptocurrencies following the latest market slump caused by Trump’s renewed tariff saga. Just a few hours ago, SOL briefly dipped to roughly $77 before snapping back above $80, meaning a 6% loss for the day.

The renowned analyst on X, Ali Martinez, observed the asset’s recent performance, claiming “the super trend indicator” has flashed a sell signal on the monthly chart. He noted that the last time this pattern appeared was in January 2022 and preceded a brutal 95% decline. Applying a decline of that magnitude to today’s levels would imply a staggering crash to approximately $4.

Moreover, Martinez warned investors to pay close attention to the $76 support zone. He believes that breaking below it could open the door to a further pullback to $53, $35, and $23.

Sjuul | AltCryptoGems also made bearish predictions recently. He argued that SOL “truly looks compromised on the high time frame” and is “basically trading in a big no man’s land.” The analyst claimed that as long as the price remains suppressed beneath the $110 resistance, SOL faces the risk of a deep retracement to as low as $20.

How About a Short-Term Bounce?

Despite the broader crypto market’s depressed condition and SOL’s substantial correction, the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a rebound could be on the way.

The technical analysis tool gauges the speed and magnitude of recent price movements, offering insight into whether a potential trend reversal may be developing. It ranges from 0 to 100, and ratios below 30 indicate that SOL is oversold and could be on the verge of a rally. Data shows that the RSI has dipped well below that zone on a weekly scale.

X user Mags revealed that the asset’s weekly RSI has reached the same level it was in December 2022, when SOL was trading around $8. In the following months, it posted a major bull run, and the analyst wondered if history was about to repeat itself.

Solana’s recent exchange netflow is another factor worth observing. Toward the end of 2025 and into early 2026, inflows exceeded outflows, suggesting that investors were moving funds from self-custody to centralized platforms. This shift is considered a bearish signal because it can be interpreted as a pre-sale step. In recent weeks, however, the trend has reversed with outflows surpassing inflows.