TL;DR

Analysts point to certain indicators that suggest SOL could be poised for a rally in the near future. Some of the biggest optimists believe the price could soar to a new all-time high of $400.

SOL’s RSI hovers just above 30, signaling oversold conditions. Combined with increased token withdrawals from crypto exchanges, this could reduce sell pressure and hint at a possible short-term recovery.

Buying Opportunity?

Solana’s SOL has declined by over 10% in the past week, currently valued at around $177 (according to CoinGecko’s data). However, the X user, Ali Martinez, estimated that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal.

Buy the Solana $SOL dip, says the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator! pic.twitter.com/cyE5MR45DY — Ali (@ali_charts) July 30, 2025

The analyst isn’t the only one with a bullish stance following the price drop. One X user claimed SOL “is setting the pace,” predicting a pump to as high as $400.

“Ignore the noise. This isn’t hype, it’s a shift in momentum. Smart money isn’t chasing later – it’s positioning now. Solana season is real,” they added.

BitBull thinks SOL’s current price performance resembles that of 2023, which was followed by a major breakout. The analyst argued that the activity in the Solana network is still strong, while institutional inflows “are coming.”

“All it needs now is a weekly close above $230, and SOL parabolic run will start,” the X user suggested.

AlejandroBTC stands in the opposite corner, claiming there’s no real momentum, while exit liquidity is “getting thinner by the day.” The analyst forecasted that SOL’s price could continue to plunge, warning investors that the altcoins are not in a bull market.

Observing Other Metrics

Over the past several months, the shift of SOL tokens from crypto exchanges toward self-custody methods has been more than evident. This results in reduced immediate selling pressure.

Solana’s Relative Strength Index is the next technical analysis tool we will touch upon. It tracks the speed and magnitude of recent price changes and helps traders identify overbought or oversold conditions. The metric varies from 0 to 100, and ratios around or below 30 suggest SOL could be headed for a rebound, while anything above 70 is considered bearish territory. Currently, the RSI stands at just over 30.