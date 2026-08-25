Solana (SOL) Climbs to a 6-Month High: The Start of a Mega Rally or a Bull Trap?

"SOL hitting somewhere around $600 to $800 this cycle doesn’t sound impossible to me at all," one analyst stated.

The cryptocurrency market continues its impressive performance, with Solana (SOL) being among the biggest gainers today (August 25).

The asset finally reclaimed the $100 psychological level, and now many analysts believe the path is clear for a much more substantial surge. At the same time, certain indicators suggest that a short-term pullback may also be on the way.

Major Uptrend Incoming?

SOL has rocketed by roughly 32% over the past week and hovers around $100: something last observed in February this year. Its market capitalization has increased to nearly $60 billion, solidifying the token’s position as the seventh-largest in the crypto sector.

The most obvious catalyst for the ascent is the broader market boom following the US monetary policy changes announced by the Treasury Department. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surpassed $81,000, while Ethereum (ETH) exceeded $2,500.

For Solana, there seems to be another factor: rising institutional interest. Spot SOL ETFs have recently attracted significant capital, signaling that conservative investors have renewed their appetite for the asset. Inflows into such products over the past 24 hours have soared past $33 million, marking the strongest day since mid-December 2025.

As expected, the green wave has sparked huge enthusiasm among traders and analysts, with optimistic forecasts flooding X. Ivan on Tech claimed that SOL has flipped bullish for the first time since Q4 and expects a rise to $300 and above. For his part, David Gokhshtein said he wouldn’t be surprised if the asset’s valuation rises to as high as $800.

Einstein is also generally positive on SOL, anticipating a short-term pump to $150 if $88 holds as support. The analyst is extremely bullish for the long run, predicting an eventual explosion to $1,000.

You may also like:

The Worrying Signals

Despite the positive sentiment, traders and investors should closely monitor two key factors that suggest a correction might be on the horizon.

The first is SOL’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has risen to 70. This means the asset has entered overbought territory, which could be a precursor to a move south. The ratio ranges from 0 to 100, where anything below 30 is considered a buying opportunity.

Next on the list is Solana’s recent exchange netflow. According to CoinGlass, inflows have far outpaced outflows over the past several days, suggesting that many investors have shifted from self-custody to centralized platforms. This, in turn, increased immediate selling pressure.