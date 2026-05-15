Solana (SOL) at a Turning Point: What Will Define the Next Breakout?

"We recently tested that $98 resistance, which resulted in a quick rejection. Now, I am seeing Solana bounce," Ali Martinez stated.

Over the past month, Solana (SOL) spiked 10%, yet it remains below the psychological $100 milestone.

One popular crypto analyst is optimistic that the price may surge well above that level, but such a breakout would require the overcoming of a key resistance zone.

The Necessary Conditions

As of press time, SOL trades at around $91, while its market capitalization stands just below $53 billion. According to Ali Martinez, the price has been moving within a well-defined channel since February, identifying the upper boundary at $98 and the lower at $78. He forecasted a potential bounce if SOL makes a successful breakout above the ceiling and set $88 as “the pivot point.”

“We recently tested that $98 resistance, which resulted in a quick rejection. Now, I am seeing Solana bounce. This suggests we could be gearing up for another retest of the channel top to determine if a breakout is finally in the cards,” he stated.

Martinez believes that a daily close above $98 could open the door to a surge toward $107, with a secondary target at $117. At the same time, if that level continues to hold as heavy resistance, the price may retreat to $88 and even to the $78 floor.

Earlier this month, the analyst revisited Solana, describing the $77-$94 range as a “no-trade” zone. Back then, he suggested that if buying pressure picked up, the price could surge toward $96.

Prior to that, Martinez noted that SOL’s Bollinger Bands have squeezed, which has historically been a precursor of a major breakout. However, the direction of the move (up or down) can not be determined.

Another X user who recently gave their two cents on the matter is Globe of Crypto. In their view, closing above $99 could set the stage for a solid rise toward $160-$170.

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The Bold Forecast

X user Marino also chipped in, predicting that SOL could climb above $500 in the coming years. He supported his bullish outlook by pointing to Solana’s accelerating adoption, rising usage, growing network value, increased staking, the launch of new apps, and other positive factors that reinforce the ecosystem’s strength.

The analyst added that inflows into spot SOL ETFs could also spark a rally, and data show that lately these products have indeed attracted millions of dollars of fresh capital. Since their introduction, the financial vehicles have generated a cumulative total net inflow of approximately $1.12 billion.