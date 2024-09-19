Solana Labs’ mobile subsidiary, Solana Mobile, has announced the launch of its second crypto-focused smartphone, the Seeker, which will ship in 2025.

The new device, unveiled during the Token2049 event in Singapore, promises hardware and software improvements over its predecessor, Saga.

Seeker’s Capabilities

“We’ve been deep in build mode for months, and we’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on. Introducing the next chapter of Solana Mobile: the Solana Seeker,” read an X post by the company.

Emmet Hollyer, head of Solana Labs’ phone-making project, revealed that the Seeker will offer a more seamless crypto experience thanks to its integration of a specialized wallet linked to the proprietary Seed Vault key storage.

Designed as a Web3 device, the phone combines sleek hardware and advanced software. It also has a lighter, brighter build, an upgraded camera, extended battery life, and a more affordable price than Saga.

One of its stand-out features is the Seed Vault, which its maker says will provide ‘top-tier security’ for digital assets. The new wallet, developed with Solflare, enables users to execute crypto transactions seamlessly with just a double tap.

According to Solana Mobile, each device will come with a Seeker Genesis Token, offering VIP access to exclusive rewards and content in the Solana ecosystem. Its infrastructure is expected to draw interest from developers working on decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming projects.

Fee-Free dApp Store

The upgraded dApp store is another feature Solana hopes will drive developer interest in the Seeker. Unlike traditional app marketplaces like Apple’s App Store or Google Play, the store charges zero fees and caters specifically to crypto-related apps.

The phone is expected to open up opportunities for users, from DeFi and payments to NFTs and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Its AI integration allows them to create tokenized AI agents for on-chain interactions, boosting engagement and earning potential in the community.

Gamers will also reportedly have access to exclusive web3 games and limited edition rewards, including assets from Parallel Colony, available exclusively in the dApp store. Additionally, Helius Labs’ Airship tool reduces the cost of airdrops, making token distribution 4,000 times cheaper for users.

Hollyer added that the product provides improved tracking of users’ token rewards. He also expects it to offer many earning opportunities, with several teams planning to distribute rewards to the owners.

According to him, “Tons of teams are reaching out” to build on this platform. He added that this is partially due to the fact that Solana Mobile has already presold 100,000 units of the new phone.

To celebrate the upcoming release, Solana Mobile is offering its product at a discounted price of $450 through its Founder Window, available until the end of the Breakpoint conference on September 21.