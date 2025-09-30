Solana MACD Bullish Cross Sparks Talk of $400 Rally

Solana trades near $207 as a new MACD bullish cross forms. Analysts track $218 liquidations, $228 resistance, and targets above $300.

Solana (SOL) was priced at $207 at press time, with a slight daily decline and a weekly drop of 6%.

Despite this short-term weakness, analysts are pointing to technical signals that could set the stage for further gains.

MACD Cross on the 12-Hour Chart

Trader Tardigrade shared a 12-hour chart showing that Solana has formed another bullish cross on the MACD indicator. In previous cases, similar signals have been followed by strong rallies, with each move lasting longer and reaching higher levels.

Past crosses in July and August marked the start of extended rallies, each one exceeding the prior peak. The current cross has appeared after a pullback from the $250 area. Trader Tardigrade commented,

$SOL/12-hour#Solana‘s MACD bullish cross has happened again.

The chart outlines a possible move toward $300–$330 if momentum continues.

Resistance Zone on the Weekly Chart

Ether Wizz noted that Solana has entered a strong resistance area between $225 and $260 on the weekly chart. This range acted as a supply zone during earlier declines and is now considered crucial for the market to clear if the price is to continue higher.

Notably, the chart also shows a rounded “cup” structure forming since late 2021, with the rim now being tested. Ether Wizz stated,

“This is the level to reclaim if SOL wants to hit a new ATH. Maybe we could see some rejection but I think Solana is going above $400 this cycle.”

Technical extensions place possible upside levels near $495 and $618 if the breakout holds.

Pullback Levels on the 4-Hour Chart

Crypto Bully examined the 4-hour chart, where Solana has rebounded after a 25% decline in the past week. The price has moved back above the monthly open, near $200, a level marked as a demand zone.

Meanwhile, the chart shows a minor break in structure, hinting at a shift in momentum. The next upside target is near $228, identified as the breakdown point from earlier selling. Crypto Bully wrote,

Liquidation Levels Near $218

CW shared a liquidation heatmap that shows heavy clusters of short positions above the current range, with the largest zone near $218. Solana is now trading around $210–$212, and a push higher into this area could trigger widespread liquidations.

CW stated, “If $SOL rises to $218, most short positions will be liquidated.” Such a move would force short positions to close, creating additional buying pressure that could support a stronger rally.