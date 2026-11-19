There are plans to replace Turbine with Rotor, a flatter block-distribution system intended to cut latency across the entire Solana network.

Solana is getting ready for another round of network upgrades in 2027, with plans to double compute capacity and cut the compute units needed by token accounts by 80%.

A roadmap unveiled by Anza CEO Brennan Watt also includes faster block distribution, changes to transaction ordering, and cheaper on-chain computation, as developers look to accommodate more demanding financial applications.

Solana Plans Major Network Overhaul in 2027

In a video shared by Solana on November 19, Watt outlined the roadmap across several areas, including performance, expressivity, market structure, and resilience. The plans are a continuation of what has been a busy year for core development on the network, culminating in the recent migration from Tower BFT to its new consensus protocol, Alpenglow.

As Watt noted, Solana has already cut block times from 400 milliseconds to 200 milliseconds while also doubling performance to about 250 million compute units (CUs) per second. With the move to Alpenglow, the time required for transaction finality also dropped by a wide margin, from 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds.

For next year, the team wants to overhaul the network’s storage backend and rewrite its associated token account program. According to Watt, the latter should cut down by 80% the CUs used by token-account operations. Furthermore, he said the anticipated storage changes should allow validators to handle more data and process additional activity without disrupting existing applications.

“Several important Alpenglow extensions are coming, including optimizing the leader handoffs by better pipelining it and bringing geographical awareness in-protocol,” Watt said, describing the round of changes expected for networking. The team also plans to replace Solana’s existing block-distribution system, Turbine, with a flatter protocol called Rotor designed to cut down network latency.

Another proposed upgrade called Constellation will change how blocks are assembled. According to Watt, it will feature a faster market tick and transparent rules for the ordering of transactions as well as a second proposer. He said that the introduction of a second proposer should bring competition among validators to include transactions.

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Adding Room for On-Chain Financial Apps

The roadmap also addressed computational limits that have been restricting some complex applications on Solana.

“We’re making hardcore computation viable on-chain, opening the door for fully on-chain options pricing and sophisticated margin models,” said the Anza executive.

He added that cheaper math would support “richer financial logic,” which he believes will complement Solana’s dominance in spot trading. Additionally, the team wants to make it possible for devs to read account data instead of copying it and, in that way, reduce the amount of information that needs to move during execution.

These plans are being made with Solana attracting activity beyond speculative trading, as revealed by a report last month from Castle Labs, which showed the network’s tokenized real-world assets had gone from about $700 million to well over $4 billion in just one year.

That said, the network’s native SOL token has struggled alongside the wider crypto market. Data from CoinGecko at the time of writing showed it trading near $75, a nearly 30% drop in the last 30 days and 46% lower than where it was 12 months ago. Its $293 all-time high is also not under any threat of being matched or surpassed, with the current price representing a dip of more than 70% from that level.