Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have played a crucial role in driving widespread adoption by providing a simple way for investors to gain exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies without the complexities of managing a crypto wallet.

However, new reports suggest that Solana may not follow this path to accessibility due to regulatory obstacles.

Solana ETFs Set to Be Rejected?

Spot Solana ETFs are set to face disappointment, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) notifying at least two of the five prospective issuers about the rejection of their 19b-4 filings.

FOX Business’s Eleanor Terrett confirmed that sources suggest the securities regulator is not inclined to approve any new cryptocurrency ETFs under the current administration. This approach aligns with the SEC’s handling of Bitcoin ETFs, where approvals were coordinated across multiple issuers, avoiding selective approval.

Earlier this year, in January, the SEC approved eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs, followed by a series of spot Ethereum ETFs in July. As such, a Solana ETF would further diversify the selection of crypto spot ETFs accessible to investors.

So far, multiple asset managers have sought to secure approval for Solana-based investment products, the most recent being Grayscale. According to a filing on Tuesday, the crypto asset manager is looking to convert its $120 million Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) into a spot ETF on NYSE Arca,

With this, Grayscale became the fifth asset manager to apply for a spot in Solana ETF this year. Other large asset managers, such as VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Canary Capital, have similarly applied, reflecting significant industry enthusiasm amid a market-wide resurgence, with SOL alone rising by over 200% this year.

However, concerns regarding SOL’s classification persist. The SEC rejected Cboe BZX’s proposals for two spot Solana ETFs in August this year, citing doubts over whether SOL qualifies as a security.

Atkins’ SEC Appointment Sparks Hope

The recent appointment of pro-crypto advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair, however, has sparked renewed optimism for a more favorable regulatory environment for digital asset products, including Solana ETFs.

Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, echoed this sentiment in a tweet, stating that the SEC will not approve any ETF filings until Atkins officially takes charge as SEC Chair in January. As the current administration winds down, industry veterans anticipate that regulatory changes, including potential approvals for crypto ETFs, will only accelerate once new leadership takes the helm.