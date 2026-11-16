Solana Company’s Q3 Revenue Jumps to $3.4M, With Staking Leading the Way

"Every turn of our flywheel is now picking up speed," said Solana Company's chief exec.

Solana Company reported $3.4 million in revenue for Q3 2026, as the digital asset treasury firm continued expanding its SOL holdings while bringing operating costs down to their lowest level yet.

The results, covering the quarter ended September 30, show the company making progress on both its treasury strategy as well as its Solana infrastructure business.

Staking Operations Gain Momentum

Most of its quarterly revenue came from staking, which generated $3.3 million, while other activities contributed another $23,000. That is a significant jump from the $700,000 reported in the same quarter last year, taking revenue for the first nine months of 2026 to $9.5 million.

One of the bigger developments during this period was an approximately $15 million registered direct offering, priced at a 5% premium to net asset value per share. Solana company used the proceeds to purchase around 125,000 SOL. By September 30, it held approximately 2.4 million SOL across different categories, with a fair value of over $288 million.

Its staking operations generated an average net yield of 5.9% APY on treasury holdings, compared with the Solana network average of around 4.9%. The company earned 30,800 SOL in staking rewards during Q3 and automatically restaked those tokens to compound returns.

Its infrastructure moved beyond the development stage and into active operations. Approximately 1.3 million SOL were delegated as of quarter-end. Around 1 million SOL of that stake came from third parties.

“Milestone Quarter”

Solana Company’s net income stood at $105.2 million, or $1.21 per basic share and $1.17 per diluted share. That compares with a net loss of $352.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The sharp turnaround in reported earnings stands out, although it comes alongside its significant digital asset exposure. The company also repurchased approximately $2.8 million worth of its Class A shares, representing 1.4 million shares, in this period.

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Joseph Chee, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Solana Company, said that Q3 was a milestone quarter. He went on to add,

“Every turn of our flywheel is now picking up speed. We are building the bridge that brings Asia’s financial institutions onto Solana, and with our new headquarters in Hong Kong, we will be building it right where the demand is. We could not be more excited about the road ahead.”

The crypto asset, meanwhile, has tumbled over 3.5% on Friday, and the struggle near $80 continues.