TL;DR

Solana’s cup and handle breakout projects $1,314 target, backed by Fibonacci extensions and bullish momentum.

Technical signals show overbought conditions, but a daily breakout above $238 strengthens the outlook for higher levels.

Institutional holdings of $1.56 billion SOL support long-term stability as price eyes $1,300 target.

Multi-Year Pattern Breaks Out

Solana has completed a breakout from a cup and handle formation that has taken shape over the past three years. The rounded base built from mid-2022 into 2023 formed the “cup,” while the 2024–2025 pullback created the “handle.”

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said,

$1,314.41 is the main target for Solana $SOL after breaking out of a cup and handle! pic.twitter.com/RkwosDpwnB — Ali (@ali_charts) September 12, 2025

Price projections from Fibonacci extensions point to levels at $295, $787, and $1,314. At the time of analysis, Solana traded near $238, showing a weekly gain of more than 15%.

On the daily chart, Solana has also cleared resistance from an ascending triangle. The structure is marked by higher lows pressing against a flat top, a setup often associated with accumulation phases.

Analyst Crypto King remarked,

“Finally today Solana showed its strength and broke the ascending triangle pattern with great compulsion. It is clear that new highs will be made now.”

The breakout sets near-term levels around $280, $300, and $360 if momentum holds. The price at $238 shows buyers have taken control.

Technical Indicators to Watch

With Solana hovering around $239, it has been testing resistance at the upper Bollinger Band, which is at $232. This suggests a strong bullish momentum but also signals that the token might be near overbought levels. The 20-day SMA at $208 immediately supports the price, while the lower band at $185 offers deeper protection from a downside retracement.

In addition, the Stochastic RSI is stretched, with readings of 100 (blue) and 94.19 (orange). These values place Solana in overbought territory. While such levels can lead to consolidation or short-term pullbacks, extended overbought readings are also common in strong rallies.

Institutional Holdings Support Outlook

Institutional participation in Solana remains firm. Records show eight entities in three countries hold a combined 6.55 million SOL, valued at about $1.56 billion. Treasury holdings represent 13.2% dominance and 1.21% of total supply, reflecting steady allocation into the asset.

Meanwhile, these positions suggest lasting support from large players. Combined with breakout signals on multiple timeframes, Solana is positioned for higher targets, with $1,314.41 marked as the key level ahead.