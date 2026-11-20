Anthropic shares opened at $11.50, 34% above the $83 offering price, but closed at $97.17 after dipping as low as $92.27 during trading.

Solana recorded more than 10 times as many Anthropic (ANT) trades as Robinhood Chain on November 19, as the AI company’s first day on Nasdaq saw its stock go 17% higher by the closing bell.

The activity points to growing demand for round-the-clock access to listed stocks through blockchain-based trading platforms, although traditional exchanges are still the main venue for price discovery.

Solana Records 815K ANT Trades on Anthropic’s Nasdaq Debut

Data shared earlier today by Sunrise, Solana’s day-one asset gateway, showed that ANT recorded more than 815,000 trades on Solana compared with about 79,000 on Robinhood Chain.

That difference was also noticeable in the number of holders, with Solana getting more than 13,000 while Robinhood had just 1,474. Meanwhile, the ANT trading volume on Solana went past $75 million as Robinhood settled approximately $28 million.

Anthropic’s tokenized stock became available on Solana through Sunrise just seven minutes after it started trading on Nasdaq, and in its first hour, it reportedly generated more than $26 million worth of volume on the platform. That figure then rose to around $60 million after four hours of trading, accompanied by 660,000 trades and at least 10,000 holders.

Nasdaq’s closing bell did not end ANT trading on Solana, with Sunrise pointing out that the token would remain available throughout the night. The stock closed at $97.17 on Wall Street, up 17%, giving the creator of the Claude AI chatbot a market valuation of roughly $1.77 trillion, even as the wider tech sector registered a 2.4% drop. At one point, ANT traded as high as $111, which briefly took Anthropic’s worth past the $2 trillion mark.

As CryptoPotato reported, Anthropic had priced its IPO at $83 per share, giving it a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion. Initially, the AI firm had set the price range between $70 and $78, but strong demand from investors justified the higher valuation.

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Binance to Refund Anthropic xStocks Subscribers

Meanwhile, things did not go too smoothly on Binance, with the exchange’s “IPO-style” subscription campaign failing to deliver the tokenized ANT stock in meaningful quantities to subscribers.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, the allocation for the Anthropic xStocks IPO Campaign on Binance Wallet was not ideal,” the trading platform posted on X. “All participating users’ USDC will be fully returned from the relevant smart contract to their Binance Wallet.”

It added that it will be airdropping 2,957 Anthropic tokenized stocks to users based on how much each of them had committed, alongside $1 million worth of bStocks ANT tokens to those who had applied for a subscription.