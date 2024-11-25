Pump.fun, the popular Solana-based meme coin generator, is facing intense backlash for its livestream feature, which has devolved into a disturbing hub for exploitative and extreme behavior.

Initially designed to allow developers to promote their projects, the platform has instead become a breeding ground for troubling content.

Extreme Stunts on Pump.fun for Profit

Reports reveal instances where users have tied self-harm, violence, and threats to the financial performance of their coins. In one harrowing case, a user livestreamed a threat to end their life if their token failed to reach a $25 million market cap. Another couple was depicted as harming their child as part of a campaign to achieve a goal, while an individual aimed a firearm, claiming they would harm their family if financial targets were not met.

One reportedly fired shots out of a window every time their coin’s value increased. These incidents have ignited widespread outrage on social media, with many calling for the immediate shutdown of the livestream feature. Tweets have described the situation as resembling a dystopian “Black Mirror” episode, highlighting the dark extremes some individuals are willing to reach for financial gain.

One comment pointed out the broader societal implications, stating that the platform is merely exposing the desperation and moral decline rampant among financially strained individuals.

This growing controversy not only highlights the dangers of unmoderated online spaces but also raises critical ethical questions about platforms enabling such behavior. While some argue that Pump.fun simply serves as a mirror reflecting societal issues, others insist on urgent accountability, calling for stricter regulation or outright removal of the livestream functionality.

Response

Pump.fun creator ‘Alon’ addressed the controversy and clarified that the team takes content moderation seriously. He also added that the platform has been actively moderating illicit content, including images, videos, livestreams, and comments since day one, to ensure a safe environment for users.

“Although we strongly stand for free speech and expression, it’s our responsibility to ensure that users don’t see clearly repulsive/dangerous content and that bad actors aren’t given a platform to act as they wish. similarly to X and Reddit, pornographic content is allowed but it’s tagged as NSFW, meaning that if you DON’T want to see it, you can turn off the “include NSFW” toggle on the front page and NOT see those kinds of coins.”

This isn’t Pump.fun’s first brush with controversy. Back in May, the Solana-based platform reported that a former employee exploited their access to siphon off 12,300 SOL, which was then worth $1.9 million. The team had to pause trading and update its contracts briefly.