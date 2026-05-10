Solana-Based Meme Coin Launchpad Pump.fun Traders See Turnaround in 2026: CoinGecko

CoinGecko's data suggests that a smaller, more selective trader base is now driving improved outcomes on Pump.fun compared to the 2024-2025 period.

Pump.fun traders, after a long stretch of weak performance, are beginning to see a clear turnaround in 2026, according to fresh data from CoinGecko.

Between April 2024 and late 2025, most traders exiting positions on the popular Solana-based meme coin platform ended each month with losses. During this period, the share of profitable wallets rarely crossed the 50% mark and fell as low as 30.1% in June 2025, amid significant underperformance among active participants.

Pump.fun Profitability Improves

The trend began to reverse in early 2026. In February, Pump.fun recorded almost 57% of traders in profit, followed by a sharp rise to 70% in March and 73.3% in April 2026. In April 2026, profits were heavily concentrated at the lower end of the spectrum.

CoinGecko found that the largest cohort, about 2.05 million wallets or 65.1%, earned between $1 and $500. Another 87,000 wallets, or 2.8%, made between $500 and $1,000, while 169,000 wallets, representing 5.4%, booked gains above $1,000.

On the loss side, 793,000 wallets, or around 25%, lost between $1 and $500, while 22,000 wallets (0.7%) lost $500 to $1,000, and 24,000 wallets (0.8%) saw losses of more than $1,000. The data indicated that both gains and losses are largely clustered in small amounts, which “reflects the small-size, high-frequency nature of memecoin trading, where participants typically deploy small amounts of capital.”

The report also noted that the improvement in profitability may be tied to a shakeout of weaker participants, as monthly active wallets fell from a peak of 5.2 million in May 2025 to 1.8 million in December 2025. The subsequent recovery in early 2026 points to a smaller but potentially more experienced trader base returning to the platform.

“This decline can be seen as the exit of the broader retail crowd and subsequent recovery in wallet counts from early 2026 onward implies the return of a more selective, experienced trader base, naturally shifting the profitability distribution in their favour.”

Token Policy Change

Last week, Pump.fun announced it had burned all previously repurchased PUMP tokens and introduced a new buyback-and-burn program funded by 50% of future net revenue. The project said the burned tokens were worth about $370 million and represented 36% of the circulating supply.

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It added that, facing trust issues over the longevity of its business, the certainty of buybacks, and how repurchased tokens would be used. According to Pump.fun, the move was meant to address uncertainty through a community-first approach going forward.