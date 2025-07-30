The cryptocurrency market continues to range without a definitive trend. But certain coins are experiencing a surge in social media discussion.

According to Santiment, Solana, Ethereum, Stellar, and Tron appear to be dominating social media chatter.

Dominating Crypto Conversations

Solana (SOL) leads the current trend, with discussions increasing due to a combination of high-profile institutional activity, ongoing developments in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and regulatory updates.

Notably, ARK Invest and Invesco Galaxy have filed for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and ARK Invest has reportedly made large treasury purchases and staking commitments on the Solana network.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently delayed its decision on the Grayscale Solana Spot ETF until October 2025, which has also fueled further interest.

Meanwhile, comparisons between Solana and Ethereum or Coinbase’s Base network are also part of the broader narrative. Concerns about scams involving Solana wallets and upcoming decentralized exchange launches have added to the mix.

Ethereum (ETH) is also trending across multiple platforms, each with distinct points of focus. On Reddit, conversations have centered on scams involving fraudulent wallets. Users have shared stories about being tricked into sending ETH.

Telegram groups, on the other hand, are filled with broader discussions about Ethereum’s foundational role in the smart contract space. This includes its influence on staking, DeFi protocols, NFTs, Layer 2 scaling solutions, and expanding institutional adoption. Meanwhile, Twitter is abuzz with celebrations of Ethereum’s 10th anniversary.

Next up is Stellar (XLM), which has gained traction amid discussions focused on its price movements and broader market behavior. Technical analysis chatter includes patterns like golden crosses and support levels, while comparisons to XRP have resurfaced among community members.

Santiment found that confusion over wallet compatibility, token issuance, and balances, especially concerning Stellar and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), is also driving interest in the token’s transparency and distribution metrics. Mentions of VELO token activity on Stellar’s network have also contributed to XLM’s presence in trending conversations.

Tron (TRX) is highlighted for its dominant role in stablecoin transfers, particularly USDT on the TRC20 network. Users are discussing its advantages, such as zero gas fees and fast transactions, as well as the $1 billion fundraising plans for a TRX-centric crypto treasury by Tron Inc.

Vine and Omni’s Social Media Momentum

Other crypto assets such as Vine (VINE) and Omni (OMNI) are also seeing strong social traction. OMNI is being talked about for its massive price gains, including a 1218% return for some traders and a 117% spike on the ZEDXION exchange. Listing on Upbit has added to the traction.

Vine (VINE), meanwhile, is a lesser-known but rapidly trending token. It has drawn significant attention due to its heavy use in trading contexts such as shorting and scalping. Much of the excitement is being driven by Elon Musk’s recent tweets referencing “Vine AI,” as well as large-scale purchases by crypto whales and new listings on trading platforms.

The token has witnessed a notable price surge and increased trading volume. However, traders are also expressing caution and have warned of possible short-term pullbacks due to the token’s meme coin status and volatility.