Bitcoin surged by over three grand on Friday but failed to overcome the resistance at $85,000 and has slipped by about a grand since then.

Several altcoins have produced impressive gains over the past day, and ATOM stands out as the only one with a double-digit increase.

BTC at $84K

The primary cryptocurrency had a rocky start to the week as it lost the $86,000 level, which held during the previous weekend, and slumped to $80,000 on Monday. After a brief rebound to $84,000, the bears took complete control of the market and pushed it south hard to under $77,000 for the first time in approximately four months.

After losing nearly ten grand in less than 48 hours, BTC finally reacted well and jumped above $80,000 hours later. It kept climbing on Wednesday after the favorable US CPI data but was stopped at $84,000 and driven back down to $80,000. More volatility ensued on Thursday and especially on Friday when it jumped from $82,000 to a multi-day peak of over $85,000 within hours.

However, the rally faced another rejection, and BTC now trades quietly at around $84,000. According to some analysts, this is a crucial support zone that could determine whether bitcoin has the legs to challenge $90,000 soon.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

For now, its market cap remains under $1.670 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is close to 59%.

SOL, SUI on the Rise

As mentioned above, the two top gainers from the larger-cap alts are SOL and SUI. Both have jumped by over 6% and now trade above $230 and $2.35, respectively.

ETH remains above $1,900 despite some warnings about a potential drop below $1,300, while XRP has tapped $2.4 after a 4% daily surge. BNB has neared $600, while DOGE, ADA, and LTC are up by around 3% each.

The total crypto market cap has added about $60 billion since yesterday’s low and is up to $2.840 trillion on CG.